(VB-103871) Vivaldi fails to launch on corporate laptops
-
Reported a Vivaldi crash issue (vivaldi processes crash when app launched, no pop-up) and provided a crash dump file, got an e-mail confirmation it may have been fixed in Vivaldi.6.6.3271.45. It is either not a valid hotfix or it was not included in the latest release, can't see it listed in the changelog, please someone from the Vivaldi Team advice on this, this is hot in my company:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-desktop-6-6/
Vivaldi.6.6.3271.45.x64 does NOT launch on:
HP ZBook 15 G7
HP ZBook 15 G10
Vivaldi.6.6.3271.45.x64 launches on:
HP ZBook 15 G5
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7
HP ZBook 15 G8
-
HP ZBook 15 G7
HP ZBook 15 G10
Any security tool on your laptop which forces shutdown of Vivaldi?
Graphics driver latest one from manufacturerer?
What happens if you start Vivaldi like this:
-
Hit Win+R
Run
cmd.exeto get command line
-
Type command
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
Does it start?
-
Type command
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
Does it start?
-
-
mib2berlin
@MikeTyson
Hi, I add a comment to your report.
There are some duplicates but I am not sure this is fixed in stable.
As usual we have Friday evening, it may take a few days to get an answer from a developer.
Cheers, mib
-
-
mib2berlin
@yngve
Hi and thanks, VB-103871 is not marked as fixed in the tracker, therefor I was not sure.
Cheers, mib
-
There were a lot of trouble with that group of bugs IIRC (unless I mix it up with another group of bugs), with several retries, so there was probably a bit of confusion about which bug to mark as a duplicate of which, and they ended circling each other instead.
-
Installed Vivaldi.6.6.3271.53.x64, no change - the same crash is happening.
Tests in powershell:
- start vivaldi --disable-gpu
- start vivaldi --user-data-dir="c:\Users<username>\AppData\Local\Temp\TESTVIV"
Result to both tests:
- does not start
More details:
- there's no pop-up, no errors in event viewer, the only indication Vivaldi launched is the cursor animation, crashdump and 1-6 processes in the task manager that immediately terminate
- tried disabling each video adapter, no change
- have some archive builds, 1st build I could reproduce the issue is Vivaldi.3.2.1967.47.x64, 1st build I successfully START application is Vivaldi.2.8.1664.40.x64. And this is what I am using right now to use the bookmark manager - Vivaldi 2.8
- created tickets to the security teams in my company, both teams driving different security software have no Vivaldi block entries in their system on my laptop.
I suggest:
- looking into differences between Vivaldi 2.x and 3.x
- looking into hardware differences between HP ZBook 15 G7 and HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7
-
If this makes a difference:
Test in powershell:
- start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
Result
- Pop-up "Failed To Create Data Directory, Vivaldi cannot read and write to its data directory: %TEMP%\TESTVIV".
-
@MikeTyson start is a command for Windows app cmd.exe (command line)! Hit Win+R → cmd.exe → Return
Then copy command
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
Paste in command line window
Hit Return
-
Test in cmd:
- start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
Result
- does not start
-
@MikeTyson Means what? What happens?
-
@MikeTyson
Can you run in cmd.exe this:
start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1
search for log at "%UserProfile%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\chrome_debug.log"
and post log here.May be too large? Zip it and report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker and attach zipped log to report. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@MikeTyson said in (VB-103871) Vivaldi fails to launch on corporate laptops:
have some archive builds, 1st build I could reproduce the issue is
I hope for you that you did not test with your current Vivaldi Stable browser profile; if yes, you could have crapped it, profiles are not downwards compatible and it is not recommended to test with older versiosn or downgrade.
-
@MikeTyson Means what? What happens?
Vivaldi does not start. There's no pop-up, no errors in event viewer, the only indication Vivaldi launched is the cursor animation, crashdump and 1-6 processes in the task manager that immediately terminate
I hope for you that you did not test with your current Vivaldi Stable browser profile
No, I always uninstall with "Also delete your browsing data" enabled and make sure the AppData is clean of Vivaldi.
Test of Vivaldi.6.6.3271.53.x64 in cmd:
- start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1
Content of chrome_debug.log after test (should look interesting to the Vivaldi team) part 1:
[22020:22472:0326/124101.328:WARNING:chrome_main_delegate.cc(771)] This is Chrome version 122.0.6261.141 (not a warning) [22020:22472:0326/124101.376:VERBOSE1:variations_field_trial_creator_base.cc(71)] VariationsSeedUsage:2 [22020:22472:0326/124101.376:VERBOSE1:variations_field_trial_creator_base.cc(338)] VariationsSetupComplete [22020:22472:0326/124101.409:VERBOSE1:webrtc_event_log_manager.cc(97)] WebRTC remote-bound event logging enabled. [22020:22472:0326/124101.409:VERBOSE1:pref_proxy_config_tracker_impl.cc(191)] 00005AA0000682C0: set chrome proxy config service to 00005AA000120340 [22020:22472:0326/124101.423:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.421] Display: EVENT: screen_win.cc:827 Displays updated, count: 3 [22020:22472:0326/124101.423:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.423] Display: EVENT: screen_win.cc:829 Display[2528732444] bounds=[-1536,510 1536x864], workarea=[-1536,510 1536x816], scale=1.25, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected [22020:22472:0326/124101.423:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.423] Display: EVENT: screen_win.cc:829 Display[1133551107] bounds=[1920,0 1920x1080], workarea=[1920,0 1920x1032], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected [22020:22472:0326/124101.423:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.423] Display: EVENT: screen_win.cc:829 Display[917481049] bounds=[0,0 1920x1080], workarea=[0,0 1920x1032], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected [22020:16808:0326/124101.433:VERBOSE1:media_stream_manager.cc(1490)] MSM::InitializeMaybeAsync([this=00005AA0000FAC00]) [22020:16808:0326/124101.433:VERBOSE1:media_stream_manager.cc(1490)] MDM::MediaDevicesManager() [22020:16808:0326/124101.433:VERBOSE1:media_stream_manager.cc(1490)] MSM::MediaStreamManager([this=00005AA0000FAC00])) [22020:22472:0326/124101.439:ERROR:downgrade_utils.cc(36)] C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Snapshots\6.6.3271.53 -> C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Snapshots.CHROME_DELETE\6.6.3271.53: Cannot create a file when that file already exists. (0xB7) [22020:22472:0326/124101.484:WARNING:policy_logger.cc(151)] :components\enterprise\browser\controller\chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(161) Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. Please use the `--enable-chrome-browser-cloud-management` command line flag to enable it if you are not using the official Google Chrome build. [22020:22472:0326/124101.485:INFO:search_engines_manager.cc(603)] attempt to load search_egines.json failed; reason=can't read file: C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\search_engines.json [22020:22472:0326/124101.486:INFO:search_engines_manager.cc(545)] search engines loaded from hard-coded string [22020:22472:0326/124101.499:WARNING:account_consistency_mode_manager.cc(79)] Desktop Identity Consistency cannot be enabled as no OAuth client ID and client secret have been configured. [22020:22472:0326/124101.501:VERBOSE1:pref_proxy_config_tracker_impl.cc(191)] 00005AA00006A3C0: set chrome proxy config service to 00005AA0001235A0 [22020:22472:0326/124101.503:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(224)] MutablePO2TS::MutablePO2TS [22020:22472:0326/124101.503:VERBOSE1:pref_proxy_config_tracker_impl.cc(191)] 00005AA00006C780: set chrome proxy config service to 00005AA000124FA0 [22020:22472:0326/124101.504:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.504] Bluetooth: EVENT: bluetooth_api.cc:82 BluetoothAPI: 00005AA0002EE000 [22020:22472:0326/124101.505:VERBOSE1:gaia_auth_util.cc(50)] Canonicalized @gmail.com to @gmail.com [22020:22472:0326/124101.505:VERBOSE1:gaia_auth_util.cc(50)] Canonicalized @gmail.com to @gmail.com [22020:22472:0326/124101.505:VERBOSE1:gaia_auth_util.cc(50)] Canonicalized @gmail.com to @gmail.com [22020:22472:0326/124101.505:VERBOSE1:gaia_auth_util.cc(50)] Canonicalized @gmail.com to @gmail.com [22020:22472:0326/124101.506:VERBOSE1:bluetooth_low_energy_event_router.cc(276)] Initializing BluetoothLowEnergyEventRouter. [22020:22472:0326/124101.508:INFO:auto_update_api.cc(29)] AutoUpdateAPI::Init [22020:7804:0326/124101.509:ERROR:google_update_settings.cc(273)] Failed opening key Software\Vivaldi to set usagestats; result: 5 [22020:22696:0326/124101.509:VERBOSE1:token_service_table.cc(148)] Loaded tokens: result = 3 ; number of tokens loaded = 0 [22020:22472:0326/124101.514:VERBOSE1:extension_service.cc(1593)] AddComponentExtension Vivaldi [22020:9160:0326/124101.514:ERROR:vivaldi_install_modes.cc(81)] 6 Failed to write to registry : {71ADF6BF-C5DC-4B29-AF37-342FF3000423} [22020:22472:0326/124101.530:VERBOSE1:extension_service.cc(1593)] AddComponentExtension Vivaldi Picture-In-Picture [22020:22472:0326/124101.530:VERBOSE1:extension_service.cc(1593)] AddComponentExtension Vivaldi Theme Store [22020:22472:0326/124101.530:VERBOSE1:extension_service.cc(1593)] AddComponentExtension Web Store [22020:22472:0326/124101.531:VERBOSE1:extension_service.cc(1593)] AddComponentExtension Chromium PDF Viewer [22020:22472:0326/124101.531:VERBOSE1:extension_service.cc(1593)] AddComponentExtension Google Hangouts [22020:22472:0326/124101.531:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(308)] MutablePO2TS::RefreshTokenIsAvailable [22020:22472:0326/124101.531:VERBOSE1:account_reconcilor.cc(167)] AccountReconcilor::AccountReconcilor [22020:22472:0326/124101.531:VERBOSE1:account_reconcilor.cc(197)] AccountReconcilor::Initialize [22020:22472:0326/124101.531:VERBOSE1:profile_manager.cc(2026)] ForceSigninCheck: 0, 0, 1 [22020:9160:0326/124101.531:ERROR:vivaldi_install_modes.cc(81)] 6 Failed to write to registry : {E619EF9B-CC67-4239-A86C-10F64902E550} [22020:22696:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Widevine Content Decryption Module [22020:7804:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Subresource Filter Rules [22020:22472:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:on_device_head_suggest_component_installer.cc(61)] On Device Head Component will fetch model for locale: ENUS500000 [22020:14740:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for OnDeviceHeadSuggest [22020:3848:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Optimization Hints [22020:22472:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:trust_token_key_commitments_component_installer.cc(30)] Registering Trust Token Key Commitments component. [22020:22472:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:first_party_sets_component_installer.cc(205)] Registering Related Website Sets component. [22020:16788:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Trust Token Key Commitments [22020:9160:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Certificate Error Assistant [22020:22472:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:file_type_policies_component_installer.cc(129)] Registering File Type Policies component. [22020:22696:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for File Type Policies [22020:5500:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for CRLSet [22020:13940:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Origin Trials [22020:15408:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for PKI Metadata [22020:22472:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:hyphenation_component_installer.cc(152)] Registering Hyphenation component. [22020:4288:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Safety Tips [22020:11372:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Crowd Deny [22020:1336:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Hyphenation [22020:22472:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:tpcd_metadata_component_installer.cc(23)] Third Party Cookie Deprecation Metadata component. [22020:14740:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Zxcvbn Data Dictionaries [22020:7804:0326/124101.533:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for MEI Preload [22020:9160:0326/124101.534:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Autofill States Data [22020:22696:0326/124101.534:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Third-Party Cookie Deprecation Metadata [22020:7804:0326/124101.537:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(284)] Preinstalled component found for MEI Preload at c:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\6.6.3271.53\MEIPreload with version 1.0.7.1652906823. [22020:22472:0326/124101.538:VERBOSE1:profile_manager.cc(1354)] AddKeepAlive(Default, kBrowserWindow). keep_alives=[kWaitingForFirstBrowserWindow (1), kBrowserWindow (1)]
-
@MikeTyson The errors where Vivaldi can not write into Windows Registry could be the crash cause.
⇒ Please reply to last mail you got about VB-103871 and add log as attachment and new information.
-
@DoctorG said in (VB-103871) Vivaldi fails to launch on corporate laptops:
⇒ Please reply to last mail you got about VB-103871 and add log as attachment and new information.
@MikeTyson No, please report a new bug, with new crashdumps; since the original one is supposed to have been fixed (it was related to issues with the new SidePanels API).
Additionally, please include information about which Extensions (if any) are installed, special settings other possibly relevant information about the affected machine, such as installed security software, OS versions, especially 32 vs 64-bit.
Re the registry error in the log, the error code means "Invalid handle", and comes from Windows. I find that odd, and suspect something is interfering with the System Call (maybe security software?). The rest of the log seems to look normal.
It is not practical to go back to look at differences between 2.8 and 3.2 (Chromium versions 77 and 84, differences will be major)
-
Test of Vivaldi.6.6.3271.53.x64 in cmd:
- start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1
Content of chrome_debug.log after test part 2:
[22020:22472:0326/124101.538:VERBOSE1:profile_manager.cc(1427)] ClearFirstBrowserWindowKeepAlive(Default). keep_alives=[kBrowserWindow (1)] [22020:22472:0326/124101.540:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(405)] MutablePO2TS::OnWebDataServiceRequestDone. Result type: 6 [22020:22472:0326/124101.540:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(462)] MutablePO2TS::LoadAllCredentialsIntoMemory; 0 redential(s). [22020:22472:0326/124101.540:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(308)] MutablePO2TS::RefreshTokenIsAvailable [22020:22472:0326/124101.540:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(308)] MutablePO2TS::RefreshTokenIsAvailable [22020:22472:0326/124101.540:VERBOSE1:service_discovery_device_lister.cc(36)] DeviceListerStart: service_type: _googlecast._tcp.local [22020:22472:0326/124101.540:VERBOSE1:service_discovery_device_lister.cc(42)] DiscoverNewDevices: service_type: _googlecast._tcp.local [22020:22472:0326/124101.542:VERBOSE1:profile_manager.cc(1354)] AddKeepAlive(Default, kExtensionUpdater). keep_alives=[kBrowserWindow (1), kExtensionUpdater (1)] [22020:22696:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:command_storage_backend.cc(600)] CommandStorageBackend::ReadLastSessionCommands, reading commands from: C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\Session_13355926744649911 [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Widevine Content Decryption Module [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_updater_service.cc(153)] CrxUpdateService starting up. First update attempt will take place in 60 s seconds. Next update attempt will take place in 18000 s seconds. [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Subresource Filter Rules [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for OnDeviceHeadSuggest [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Optimization Hints [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Trust Token Key Commitments [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Certificate Error Assistant [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for File Type Policies [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Origin Trials [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for CRLSet [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for PKI Metadata [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Hyphenation [22020:22472:0326/124101.543:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Crowd Deny [22020:22472:0326/124101.544:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Safety Tips [22020:22472:0326/124101.544:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Autofill States Data [22020:22472:0326/124101.544:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Zxcvbn Data Dictionaries [22020:22472:0326/124101.544:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for Third-Party Cookie Deprecation Metadata [22020:22472:0326/124101.544:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(519)] FinishRegistration for MEI Preload [22020:22472:0326/124101.544:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(559)] Component ready, version 1.0.7.1652906823 in c:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\6.6.3271.53\MEIPreload [22020:22472:0326/124101.547:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(308)] MutablePO2TS::RefreshTokenIsAvailable [22020:22472:0326/124101.550:VERBOSE1:profile_manager.cc(1354)] AddKeepAlive(Default, kBrowserWindow). keep_alives=[kBrowserWindow (2), kExtensionUpdater (1)] [22020:22472:0326/124101.550:INFO:vivaldi_browser_window.cc(560)] VivaldiWindow WebContents will be created in the process 5, window_id=160628938 [14416:21292:0326/124101.558:VERBOSE1:network_delegate.cc(35)] NetworkDelegate::NotifyBeforeURLRequest: https://clients2.google.com/service/update2/crx?os=win&arch=x64&os_arch=x86_64&nacl_arch=x86-64&prod=chromiumcrx&prodchannel=&prodversion=122.0.6261.141&lang=en-US&acceptformat=crx3,puff&x=id%3Dlmjegmlicamnimmfhcmpkclmigmmcbeh%26v%3D0.0.0.0%26installedby%3Dexternal%26uc%26ping%3Dr%253D-1%2526e%253D1 [22020:22472:0326/124101.580:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(308)] MutablePO2TS::RefreshTokenIsAvailable [22020:22472:0326/124101.586:INFO:vivaldi_search_engines_updater.cc(29)] Search engines updater started. [14416:21292:0326/124101.586:VERBOSE1:network_delegate.cc(35)] NetworkDelegate::NotifyBeforeURLRequest: https://downloads.vivaldi.com/search/1709752345/search_engines.json [14416:21292:0326/124101.588:VERBOSE1:network_delegate.cc(35)] NetworkDelegate::NotifyBeforeURLRequest: https://mimir2.vivaldi.com/list/languages.json [22020:22472:0326/124101.590:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(54)] UI Process abnormally terminates with status 9 after running for 0.040045 seconds! [22020:22472:0326/124101.596:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.596] Display: EVENT: screen_win.cc:827 Displays updated, count: 3 [22020:22472:0326/124101.596:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.596] Display: EVENT: screen_win.cc:829 Display[2528732444] bounds=[-1536,510 1536x864], workarea=[-1536,510 1536x816], scale=1.25, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected [22020:22472:0326/124101.596:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.596] Display: EVENT: screen_win.cc:829 Display[1133551107] bounds=[1920,0 1920x1080], workarea=[1920,0 1920x1032], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected [22020:22472:0326/124101.596:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.596] Display: EVENT: screen_win.cc:829 Display[917481049] bounds=[0,0 1920x1080], workarea=[0,0 1920x1032], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected [22020:22472:0326/124101.646:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(85)] Quiting Vivaldi [14416:21292:0326/124101.657:VERBOSE1:configured_proxy_resolution_service.cc(1163)] Failed configuring with PAC script, falling-back to manual proxy servers. [14416:21292:0326/124101.657:VERBOSE1:configured_proxy_resolution_service.cc(1163)] Failed configuring with PAC script, falling-back to manual proxy servers. [14416:21292:0326/124101.657:VERBOSE1:configured_proxy_resolution_service.cc(1163)] Failed configuring with PAC script, falling-back to manual proxy servers. [14416:21292:0326/124101.657:VERBOSE1:configured_proxy_resolution_service.cc(1163)] Failed configuring with PAC script, falling-back to manual proxy servers. [22020:18496:0326/124101.659:VERBOSE1:file_url_loader_factory.cc(461)] FileURLLoader::Start: file:///C:/Program%20Files/Vivaldi/Application/6.6.3271.53/resources/vivaldi/main.html [22020:22696:0326/124101.661:VERBOSE1:file_url_loader_factory.cc(461)] FileURLLoader::Start: file:///C:/Program%20Files/Vivaldi/Application/6.6.3271.53/resources/vivaldi/background-service-worker-4e458e234155fe95272903827dbd0aa5.js [22020:22472:0326/124101.667:VERBOSE1:account_reconcilor.cc(231)] AccountReconcilor::Shutdown [22020:22472:0326/124101.667:VERBOSE1:account_reconcilor.cc(663)] AccountReconcilor::AbortReconcile: try again later [22020:22472:0326/124101.667:VERBOSE1:account_reconcilor.cc(772)] AccountReconcilor::CalculateIfMultiloginReconcileIsDone: Error was [22020:22472:0326/124101.667:VERBOSE1:account_reconcilor.cc(274)] AccountReconcilor::UnregisterWithIdentityManager [22020:22472:0326/124101.667:VERBOSE1:account_reconcilor.cc(253)] AccountReconcilor::UnregisterWithContentSettings [22020:22472:0326/124101.667:VERBOSE1:gaia_cookie_manager_service.cc(628)] GaiaCookieManagerService::CancelAll [22020:22472:0326/124101.667:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(741)] MutablePO2TS::Shutdown [22020:22472:0326/124101.667:VERBOSE1:mutable_profile_oauth2_token_service_delegate.cc(234)] MutablePO2TS::~MutablePO2TS [22020:22472:0326/124101.667:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.667] Bluetooth: EVENT: bluetooth_api.cc:109 BluetoothAPI: Shutdown [22020:22472:0326/124101.668:VERBOSE1:account_reconcilor.cc(174)] AccountReconcilor::~AccountReconcilor [22020:22472:0326/124101.669:VERBOSE1:device_event_log_impl.cc(194)] [12:41:01.669] Bluetooth: EVENT: bluetooth_api.cc:95 ~BluetoothAPI: 00005AA0002EE000 [22020:8308:0326/124101.669:INFO:adverse_ad_filter_list.cc(272)] Loading 'C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\AdverseAdSiteList.json' failed [22020:8308:0326/124101.671:VERBOSE1:install_util.cc(249)] No existing Chrome install found. [22020:8308:0326/124101.674:VERBOSE1:component_installer.cc(440)] StartRegistration for Related Website Sets
-
Test of Vivaldi.6.6.3271.53.x64 in cmd:
- start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1
Content of chrome_debug.log after test part 3:
[14416:10148:0326/124101.674:WARNING:sqlite_persistent_store_backend_base.cc(197)] Failed to post task from LoadNelPoliciesAndNotifyInBackground@net\extras\sqlite\sqlite_persistent_reporting_and_nel_store.cc:1324 to client_task_runner_. [14416:3572:0326/124101.675:VERBOSE1:statistics_recorder.cc(605)] Collections of all histograms Histogram: Startup.LoadTime.RecordedProcessCreation recorded 1 samples, mean = 1.0 (flags = 0x1) 0 O (0 = 0.0%) 1 -O (1 = 100.0%) {0.0%} 2 O (0 = 0.0%) {100.0%} [22020:22472:0326/124101.696:VERBOSE1:component_updater_service.cc(170)] CrxUpdateService stopping [22020:22472:0326/124101.696:WARNING:pref_notifier_impl.cc(41)] Pref observer for media_router.cast_allow_all_ips found at shutdown. [22020:22472:0326/124101.700:VERBOSE1:statistics_recorder.cc(605)] Collections of all histograms Histogram: Startup.LoadTime.RecordedProcessCreation recorded 1 samples, mean = 1.0 (flags = 0x1) 0 O (0 = 0.0%) 1 -O (1 = 100.0%) {0.0%} 2 O (0 = 0.0%) {100.0%}
-
@MikeTyson said in (VB-103871) Vivaldi fails to launch on corporate laptops:
Pop-up "Failed To Create Data Directory, Vivaldi cannot read and write to its data directory: %TEMP%\TESTVIV".
This is probably a clue - why would it fail to write to %temp% on your system?
Have you any special permissions set on %temp%?
Have you launched Vivaldi as Administrator before?
What does %temp% resolve to on your system?
Do
echo %temp%in cmd
Does the folder
C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Dataexist and do you have write permissions there?
Either your permissions are wrong on your systems temp folder or you have security software blocking Vivaldi from even writing to the file system.
-
This is probably a clue - why would it fail to write to %temp% on your system?
Do
echo %temp%in cmd
Not sure, %temp% just seems to be not resolvable in powershell
test
echo %temp%in cmd >
C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Temp
test
echo %temp%in powershell >
%temp%
@yngve said in (VB-103871) Vivaldi fails to launch on corporate laptops:
Re the registry error in the log, the error code means "Invalid handle", and comes from Windows. I find that odd, and suspect something is interfering with the System Call (maybe security software?). The rest of the log seems to look normal.
Thank You Yngve, would be great if You could look into it. Had to split the chrome_debug.log into 3 parts to pass the spam detector, do You find anything else interesting in the other 2 parts? We are using 2 security software solutions for different vector attacks and both teams confirmed they do not block Vivaldi. Also, the issue seems to hardware-based as Vivaldi would launch on many other laptops in my company.
Submitted a new bug VB-105187:
This time there is no dump report file to attach, the crashpad folder is empty, I attached chrome_debug.log only - it seems no Vivaldi process starts in Vivaldi.6.6.3271.53.x64, all I can see is update_notifier.exe in the task manager that terminates after some seconds, used to see 1-6 Vivaldi processes there before they terminated.