@MikeTyson Means what? What happens?

Vivaldi does not start. There's no pop-up, no errors in event viewer, the only indication Vivaldi launched is the cursor animation, crashdump and 1-6 processes in the task manager that immediately terminate

I hope for you that you did not test with your current Vivaldi Stable browser profile

No, I always uninstall with "Also delete your browsing data" enabled and make sure the AppData is clean of Vivaldi.

Test of Vivaldi.6.6.3271.53.x64 in cmd:

start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1

Content of chrome_debug.log after test (should look interesting to the Vivaldi team) part 1: