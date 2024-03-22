I tried to help someone on YouTube by posting about a book that was available on Scribd. The Tiger Who Came for a Pint by Sean Lock.

No link was included in my comment, just the word Scribd seems to trigger the censors. My deleted comment was something like this:

You can download a PDF of the book from Scribd and print out your own copy.

Even when I disguised the name as S c r i b d, the comment was still automatically deleted.

Posting a warning about the book on Amazon did not cause any issue.

A book that looks like it, on Amazon, is just a notepad with artwork on the cover.

Did anyone else have a similar experience with YouTube comments. I am well aware that links, particularly off-site links, can cause issues.

