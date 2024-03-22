Solved Deletion of Comments by YouTube
-
I tried to help someone on YouTube by posting about a book that was available on Scribd. The Tiger Who Came for a Pint by Sean Lock.
No link was included in my comment, just the word Scribd seems to trigger the censors. My deleted comment was something like this:
You can download a PDF of the book from Scribd and print out your own copy.
Even when I disguised the name as S c r i b d, the comment was still automatically deleted.
Posting a warning about the book on Amazon did not cause any issue.
A book that looks like it, on Amazon, is just a notepad with artwork on the cover.
Did anyone else have a similar experience with YouTube comments. I am well aware that links, particularly off-site links, can cause issues.
Ads were allowed at the time, though I have been able to disable them again for now.
-
@Pesala said in Deletion of Comments by YouTube:
What are the criteria that YouTube uses to delete comments containing Scribd, but not Amazon?
No-one but YT moderators will know this.
https://www.quora.com/Why-does-YouTube-delete-all-my-comments-within-seconds-even-if-my-comment-is-not-at-all-negative
https://www.makeuseof.com/why-youtube-deleting-comments/
Gotta love the people complaining about a locked platform "censoring" them or that commenting on YT is some kind of basic human right like "free speech". There is no free speech on a locked platform...
Is it because Scribd allows the uploading of copyrighted material, or rather, does few checks to prevent it?
Probably...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scribd#Accusations_of_defrauding_and_stealing_from_users
-
@Pesala said in Deletion of Comments by YouTube:
The Tiger Who Came for a Pint by Sean Lock
I remember that one!
RIP Sean, what a brilliant comedian
Yeah, YT just deletes comments as they feel like, and especially outgoing links get nuked. Can't do much about that and complaining to YT will get you nowhere.
Also, not sure what your criteria would be to get this topic "Solved"?
-
@Pathduck What are the criteria that YouTube uses to delete comments containing Scribd, but not Amazon?
Is it because Scribd allows the uploading of copyrighted material, or rather, does few checks to prevent it?
I can see plenty of my books on Scribd, such as An Introduction to Kamma, that contravene the terms of use on my website.
You may print any of these books for your own use. However, all rights are reserved. You may not use any of the site content on your own website, nor for commercial distribution. To publish the books, permission must be sought from the appropriate copyright owners.
-
@Pesala said in Deletion of Comments by YouTube:
What are the criteria that YouTube uses to delete comments containing Scribd, but not Amazon?
No-one but YT moderators will know this.
https://www.quora.com/Why-does-YouTube-delete-all-my-comments-within-seconds-even-if-my-comment-is-not-at-all-negative
https://www.makeuseof.com/why-youtube-deleting-comments/
Gotta love the people complaining about a locked platform "censoring" them or that commenting on YT is some kind of basic human right like "free speech". There is no free speech on a locked platform...
Is it because Scribd allows the uploading of copyrighted material, or rather, does few checks to prevent it?
Probably...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scribd#Accusations_of_defrauding_and_stealing_from_users
-
-
@Pathduck said in Deletion of Comments by YouTube:
Gotta love the people complaining about a locked platform "censoring" them or that commenting on YT is some kind of basic human right like "free speech". There is no free speech on a locked platform...
Why would anyone expect censorship of comments unless they violate the TOS of YouTube?
-
@Pesala Because YouTube decides - they own the platform, they own the content.
Channel Owners can delete comments too obviously, but it likely goes through some automated checks for links etc first, then possibly to some outsourced South Asian country where some overworked and underpaid labourer decides for "edge cases". Just my guess...