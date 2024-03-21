Solved Whenever I close Vivaldi and reopen it, the logged-in state on Google's homepage disappears.
sibatterise
Hello everyone,
I've been using the Opera browser for over a decade, but due to the latest version being quite terrible, I decided to switch to Vivaldi. However, in my brief time using Vivaldi, I've noticed that every time I log in to my Google account on the Google homepage and use it normally, then close the browser, upon reopening it, the logged-in state on the Google homepage disappears, which is quite puzzling.
Here's how to reproduce the issue:
- Open Vivaldi.
- Go to google.com.
- Log in to any Google account.
- Use the browser normally.
- Close Vivaldi.
- Reopen Vivaldi.
- Go to google.com.
- Oops, my Google login state is gone, and I have to log in again.
Here are some additional details I can provide:
- Every time I open the browser, logging into my Google account not only requires entering the account password but also requires some authentication. (If it were just a regular login, I believe entering just the account password would suffice. Could this possibly indicate an issue with cookies?)
- I've already enabled Google services in Vivaldi setting.
- My cookie settings are set to allow all.
- I've allowed all third-party cookies.
- I've tried disabling all extensions.
I really like Vivaldi, but this one issue is preventing me from using it long-term. I sincerely hope someone can help me out.
Guys, it seems like I've solved the issue on my own.
I feel quite embarrassed, as it appears there was an issue with my own Google account.
I tried multiple Google accounts and found that only one of them exhibited this behavior.
So, I reset the account password, and now everything is back to normal.
I'll continue using Vivaldi, XD.
Please close this thread or mark it as resolved.
(Sorry, I don't know how to do it.)
mib2berlin
@sibatterise Hi, what have you done to fix this?
This is maybe helpful for other user.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi.
I just simply reset my Google account password and everything is fixed.
It seems that this problem is only for a specific account and has nothing to do with the browser.
