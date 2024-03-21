Hello everyone,

I've been using the Opera browser for over a decade, but due to the latest version being quite terrible, I decided to switch to Vivaldi. However, in my brief time using Vivaldi, I've noticed that every time I log in to my Google account on the Google homepage and use it normally, then close the browser, upon reopening it, the logged-in state on the Google homepage disappears, which is quite puzzling.

Here's how to reproduce the issue:

Open Vivaldi. Go to google.com. Log in to any Google account. Use the browser normally. Close Vivaldi. Reopen Vivaldi. Go to google.com. Oops, my Google login state is gone, and I have to log in again.

Here are some additional details I can provide:

Every time I open the browser, logging into my Google account not only requires entering the account password but also requires some authentication. (If it were just a regular login, I believe entering just the account password would suffice. Could this possibly indicate an issue with cookies?)

I've already enabled Google services in Vivaldi setting.

My cookie settings are set to allow all.

I've allowed all third-party cookies.

I've tried disabling all extensions.

I really like Vivaldi, but this one issue is preventing me from using it long-term. I sincerely hope someone can help me out.