Forward and back buttons
Moving from Opera to Vivaldi. Looks good so far, but... Opera has Forward and Back buttons. Am I missing someting or Vivaldi hasnt such feature?
I'm using the buttons of android for it. Isn't that equally ok? You needn't spend space in the app.
Veddu Ambassador
The forward and backward button is only visible when the addressbar is placed on top.
mib2berlin
@Veddu
Hi, I don't use AB at bottom but you can use swipe left and right for this.
Cheers, mib
Veddu Ambassador
I think OP is referring to navigate back and forward within a page not to switch tabs.
I was referring to these buttons.
mib2berlin
@Dancer18 its ok with Back... but how to do forward?
Veddu Ambassador
Can you really do it on android? Thought that The built in swipe navigation gestures will navigate backwards only, regardless of where you swipe?
@DmitryDV
If you're using the top omnibox, I think you've already figured it out.
If you're using the bottom omnibox... There's also gesture control and a five-item horizontal side menu. Pay attention to preset #2. The menu is customizable and the position of the buttons can be changed.
I'll note right away that the omnibox at the top is much more convenient, as the buttons at the bottom in this situation have a long tap function and history of transitions.
@mib2berlin said in Forward and back buttons:
@Veddu
Hi, I don't use AB at bottom but you can use swipe left and right for this.
Cheers, mib
Hi. Doesnt work. Is there any settings to be enabled for doing this?
ps. found it. Works. Thank you!
@Veddu said in Forward and back buttons:
The forward and backward button is only visible when the addressbar is placed on top.
Great! Thank you,
Now I love Vivaldi even more. Sad it wont run on Android 5. But I could survive it.
@DmitryDV I don't have in mind how it works in every single case, but forward also works with the android buttons on my device. However, it may depend a lot on which Android and which device you are using.