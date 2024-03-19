Ability to search URL titles in history in the address bar
-
Currently when typing something in the address bar it doe snot seem to search through the URL titles in browser history. When I specifically search through browser history it does however take into account the URL titles. How can I enable this in the address bar search mechanism?
-
@ripuhan
Hi, work for me:
It shows the URL first but search for the title.
Do you have enabled History in the Drop-Down Priority list in Settings > Address bar?
-
Yes, browser history is enabled.
-
Searching in history:
Searching in address bar:
I am not sure why the item that shows up in history is not showing up in address bar.
Here is the priority of items to search for in address bar:
-
@ripuhan
Hm, no idea, was only a quick test.
My settings:
-
@mib2berlin I changed to match your priority order and still no luck. I am on 6.6.3291.3.
-
@ripuhan
Hi, I am very sorry I change all the day between stable, snapshot and an internal build wich is newer than the snapshot.
There it work but not in the snapshot 6.6.3291.3.
Please stay tuned for the next snapshot, I hope some fixes get in there soon.
Normally I test all reports in the stable version but not this time.
Cheers, mib
-
I've got the same problem with
6.6.3291.3