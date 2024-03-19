Solved BUG in Bookmarks Bar since 2022
Hi There,
I really like the feature of having "Only TEXT" option in Bookmark tab. By this i can have so many bookmarks folder (15+) directly in my Tab and best part, without cluttering the interface.
But this feature is gone or messed up in all the updates after this release 5.4.2753.51.x64 (2022-09-14). I have tried to install new updates several times till now but all the versions have messed up "Text Only" feature.
Now they show an Icon too before Text, even in Text Only option.
and thats why, i am still using the OLD version 5.4.2753.51.x64 till now. and Trust me, i am a big fan and user of Vivaldi browser from several years.
Request you to please solve the bug and bring back the Text Only option and Do not add any Icon in it.
Thanks
Rj
@mib2berlin I think he means the first level. The icons in sub menus always been there since I recall.
Or... a slightly improved version which will underline the folders (but not the bookmarks) still removing any kind of icon. (The dropdown would be useful when folder and links are mixed in the bar. The underline fill this gap)
.bookmark-bar.text .observer .VivaldiSvgIcon {display: none;} .bookmark-bar.text .observer .bookmarkbarItem.folder span.title { text-decoration: underline; }
@lleeggion
HI, I guess you meant the bookmark bar, this is text only:
I bet you mess Vivaldi with downgrading/update, downgrade break your user profile.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for your reply!
Yes! was talking about Bookmark Bar.
and Do you mean, its happening with me only? The newer version has Text Only feature and its working completely fine at your side?
If yes, then i dont know what went wrong on my side.
@lleeggion Text only doesn't show icons. If we exclude the dropdown for folders:
@lleeggion
Maybe wait a bit, I don't use the bookmark bar, just a quick test.
Time to start from scratch, it depends how much cutomize your Vivaldi is and if you use sync or not.
Takes me 5 minutest to get Vivaldi up and running.
You can install Vivaldi 6.6 as standalone and test this, export your bookmarks from 5.4 and import in 6.6.
@Hadden89 Thats how its showing at my side too.
Text Only option : Dropdown and Texts
Before it was only Text (folder names) no dropdown till 5.4.27 versions. and I like it this way. No Icon/dropdown, Only Text.
Is there anyway to remove the dropdown too?
@mib2berlin can you please confirm about the "dropdown" in Text Only option, For Bookmark Folders.
@lleeggion Not an option, but a basic modification.
Here how to apply it.
@lleeggion
Do you meant the favicons in folders?
Maybe you can remove the icons with some CSS code, no idea.
We got hundreds of security updates since 5.4 and many pages don't even work with such an old browser.
This will not change in the future.
Cheers, mib
Please check the attached image. This is what i meant.
and I liked the CLEAN look of "Text Only" option for Bookmark Bar till ver 5.4
Thanks
@lleeggion
Really?
This was introduced because nobody knows if it is a folder or not.
User interfaces changes over time and you cant find 100 user with the same opinion about UI design.
You can stay in Window 98 for ever same with browsers, I would prefer security over minimalistic UI changes.
@lleeggion This is not a bug, but an intentional change so that folders look different to bookmarks — after all, clicking them has a different result than clicking a bookmark.
I expect the dropdown icon can be hidden with some CSS, but this is unlikely to be reverted to what it was before.
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
@lleeggion You can revert the change using this CSS code:
/* Hide folder icons on the bookmark bar when set to text only */ .bookmark-bar.text button svg.folder-icon { display: none; }
-
@Hadden89
Thanks for your help man!
It resolved my issue and now i can use the latest version with my preference of UI.
@mib2berlin Thanks for your time mate!
but its the matter of preference nothing else. I am a designer myself.
I just prefer the bookmarks to be Text only like it was in past. also, because i have so many folders in bookmark bar.
Thats it!
Anyway, its solved by the css provided.
Thanks again for your effort!
@Pesala
it says:
You are only allowed to edit posts for 3600 second(s) after posting.
-
@lleeggion It is an anti-spam measure. Try again now that you have a couple of reputation points.
