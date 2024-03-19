Hi There,

I really like the feature of having "Only TEXT" option in Bookmark tab. By this i can have so many bookmarks folder (15+) directly in my Tab and best part, without cluttering the interface.

But this feature is gone or messed up in all the updates after this release 5.4.2753.51.x64 (2022-09-14). I have tried to install new updates several times till now but all the versions have messed up "Text Only" feature.

Now they show an Icon too before Text, even in Text Only option.

and thats why, i am still using the OLD version 5.4.2753.51.x64 till now. and Trust me, i am a big fan and user of Vivaldi browser from several years.

Request you to please solve the bug and bring back the Text Only option and Do not add any Icon in it.

Thanks

Rj