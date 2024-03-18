Nvidia Shield TV Pro (Android) v6.6 DOES NOT WORK!
I installed/sideloaded the latest v 6.6 on my Nvidia Shield TV Pro. I had to uninstall it because it did not work properly - it randomly closed down, flashing white screen and was unusable!
I had to install OLD version (6.1.3035.110) as that works perfectly.
I choose Vivaldi Browser as it works on the Shield and with the Controller it is works great - Or it previously did!
Why is Vivaldi not made available on Play Store for the Nvidia Shield!? The browsers that ARE on Play Store are crap.
How can you release an updated version that fails to work perfectly like previous versions did?
Oh, and this ancient version not only works perfectly on the Shield, but the deeply mourned Home button is alive and well with v6.1!
I urge you to consider this for future updates please.
@HenshawAC Then it seems 6.6 has issues on shield.
Have you tried to sideload an old-but-more recent version like the 6.5 or the 6.4 to isolate since when it was broke? Feel free to raise a bug in case someone can replicate it.
About sideloading.. I hope you got the APK from trusty sources
@Hadden89 Hello mate, thanks for your reply.
No, I simply restored the older version (6.1.3530.110) that was also running and working perfectly on my second NvShield.
I haven't the time or patience to spend a day messing about 'testing' to find which exact version became unusable.
I expect to simply update the app and it works as it did before.
This old v6.1 also has the Home button there which I find convenient for my use.
Yes absolutely -I ONLY get the APKs directly from Vivaldi, and for the older v6.1 I found Vivaldi even have archive of previous versions, thus avoiding the dangers of getting APK from some other place.
I did also file a bug report, which I hope helps to get it all working perfectly and up to date again.
I must say I am quite impress that my FB Chat message to Vivaldi were actually replied to, and they asked me do bug report.
As I told them, for some unknown reason Vivaldi browser isn't available on the Play Store, but I can confirm (until at least v6.1) it worked perfectly, of course one needs to use the Nvidia Controller Pad and remap Button X to open the app (as it doesn't appear in list of apps), apart from that it is the best.
I got an email reply from Vivaldi to tell me there is an update that should fix the issues I reported with the initial v6.6 on Nvidia Shield.
Vivaldi.6.6.3291.38_arm64-v8a works perfectly again, I installed and tested on one of my Shields and I am happy to report it's working great again. And I am super impressed my bug report was addressed and responded to, Thank You!