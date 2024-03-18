I installed/sideloaded the latest v 6.6 on my Nvidia Shield TV Pro. I had to uninstall it because it did not work properly - it randomly closed down, flashing white screen and was unusable!

I had to install OLD version (6.1.3035.110) as that works perfectly.

I choose Vivaldi Browser as it works on the Shield and with the Controller it is works great - Or it previously did!

Why is Vivaldi not made available on Play Store for the Nvidia Shield!? The browsers that ARE on Play Store are crap.

How can you release an updated version that fails to work perfectly like previous versions did?

Oh, and this ancient version not only works perfectly on the Shield, but the deeply mourned Home button is alive and well with v6.1!

I urge you to consider this for future updates please.