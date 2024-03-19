Vivaldi on F-droid
uberprutser
One my android tablet, I've turned off all the Google service that I'm able to stop.
And now it keeps telling me I should turn the "Google play service" back on. But I won't, because it's my device and I want to find out how necessary these services are
They've been off since December, and it's not been a big problem so far. As a result, I no longer get updates for some app.
And except for the browser, I'm not really bothered with this.
So for me, it would be great if I could install Vivaldi from the F-droid store Are there any plans to release Vivaldi though that app store?
Hi,
Don't know about the question but you may try
uberprutser
Installed!
And I was able to update the DDG browsers.
Other download from the github site failed.
But it looks like a very useful piece of software. I can even update K9-mail
Edit: After a reboot it now works. And I was able to update Vivaldi and some other app. Thanks for the tip
@uberprutser You can download Vivaldi from the web as an apk.
quicksand4627 Ambassador
Vivaldi isn't fully Open Source.
@quicksand4627, I think that it cannot be the reason for being rejected by F-Droid, since it also carries other apps that are not entirely OpenSource, only in this case they carry a warning that the code is not entirely free. F-Droid currently have 39 apps which are not entire free.
https://monitor.f-droid.org/anti-feature/NonFreeAssets
Example
Obiwan2208
The fastest and most efficient option to not use Google Services is use a degooglelised ROM for your device so you can completely unlink it from the GSF (aka. Google Services Framework), regardless if you want to flash the GApps (aka. Google Apps) later if at least you want to have GPlay. Check out the available ROMs for your device and take in mind that must unlock the bootloader, so it depends on your knowledge and willingness.
I've been using ROMs without GSF for several years like LineageOS and now with GrapheneOS, I don't use GApps because I don't want anything related from Google
Time to talk about update apps outside of Google's fence.
For install/update apps I use Obtainium and Aurora.
Aurora is similar to GPlay in offer and operation, you can use it with your Google account, but with the session installer and with an anonymous login works very well for me.
Although I give priority to Obtainium, this can manage all these sources: GitHub, GitLab, Codeberg, F-Droid, 3rd party F-Droid Repos, IzzyOnDroid, SourceForge, SourceHut, APKPure, Aptoide, Uptodown, APKMirror (Track-Only), Huawei AppGallery, Jenkins Jobs, Mullvad, Signal, VLC, WhatsApp, Telegram, Neutron Code and HTML-based sources with links to APKs.
Vivaldi can be managed -as far as I know- from Aurora, APKpure, APKmirror, UpToDown, AppGallery and Aptoide, although the update timing varies depending on the app market.
Obtainium: https://github.com/ImranR98/Obtainium
Aurora: https://auroraoss.com
@Obiwan2208, Vivaldi is already in Uptodown
Obiwan2208
@Catweazle I know it, was one of my sources with Obtainium.
Vivaldi can be managed [...] from Aurora, APKpure, APKmirror, UpToDown, AppGallery and Aptoide [...]
@Obiwan2208, as said, no need to use Vivaldi from GPlay. the only problem is that certain official apps needed by some users are only in GPlay (banking, companies, medical, etc)
@uberprutser said in Vivaldi on F-droid:
And now it keeps telling me I should turn the "Google play service" back on. But I won't, because it's my device
Well.
My Miui knows how to turn off notifications selectively. I just need to disable that particular type of notifications for any particular app. Perhaps your firmware can do this as well?
ps I confirm that Vivaldi does not have any problems with disabled gApps.
@Catweazle
F-Droid has one condition: they build the apps themselves and sign them with their signature. Hence the question: do developers really need it? /ironic
From my subjective point of view as of today, the browser is very easy to download from the official website. Yeah, and manually update its easy and elementary.
...Well, let's say the developers will make a another separate repo for numerous repository clients like f-droid. And we will get another source of updates with an address like.....
fdroidrepos: //raw... /vivaldibrowserbeta... fdroid/repo?fingerprint=12345...
Is that really necessary for users, for us?
-
@far4, agree, it's always better to download apps from it's official homepage, but in Android (iOS) it's more comfortable for most users to do it from the store, due to the automatic updates. Fingerprints, well, it's better from F-Droid, Uptodown, etc, than from the GPlay, I think (If we can speak about the general "privacy" of stock Android or iOS).
@Catweazle
I know that Total Commander, DivestOs, NewPipe, BitWarden... etc have their repositories compatible with various f-droid clients. If the developers want to bother and raise this resource as well..... I.e. it is technically solvable. It is not necessary to deal with f-droid(.)org. Just create your own repository.
But I'm not sure that developers will want to bother with it.
@far4, I don't think so
ingolftopf Ambassador
@uberprutser
A good decision!
As already mentioned, you can easily download and update Vivaldi with the 'Aurora Store' from 'F-Droid'.
Vivaldi will not come to 'F-Droid' because it is only 95% open source, Chromium.
'F-Droid' is very strict about this.
-
@ingolftopf, as said, not so strct with other 39 apps in F-Droid. also not full OpenSource and above with ads, as you can see in the screenshot of one of these.
-
@Zalex108 thank you. With your suggestion I can automatically update Vivaldi and many others in a single place.