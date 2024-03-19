The fastest and most efficient option to not use Google Services is use a degooglelised ROM for your device so you can completely unlink it from the GSF (aka. Google Services Framework), regardless if you want to flash the GApps (aka. Google Apps) later if at least you want to have GPlay. Check out the available ROMs for your device and take in mind that must unlock the bootloader, so it depends on your knowledge and willingness.

I've been using ROMs without GSF for several years like LineageOS and now with GrapheneOS, I don't use GApps because I don't want anything related from Google

Time to talk about update apps outside of Google's fence.

For install/update apps I use Obtainium and Aurora.

Aurora is similar to GPlay in offer and operation, you can use it with your Google account, but with the session installer and with an anonymous login works very well for me.

Although I give priority to Obtainium, this can manage all these sources: GitHub, GitLab, Codeberg, F-Droid, 3rd party F-Droid Repos, IzzyOnDroid, SourceForge, SourceHut, APKPure, Aptoide, Uptodown, APKMirror (Track-Only), Huawei AppGallery, Jenkins Jobs, Mullvad, Signal, VLC, WhatsApp, Telegram, Neutron Code and HTML-based sources with links to APKs.

Vivaldi can be managed -as far as I know- from Aurora, APKpure, APKmirror, UpToDown, AppGallery and Aptoide, although the update timing varies depending on the app market.

Obtainium: https://github.com/ImranR98/Obtainium

Aurora: https://auroraoss.com