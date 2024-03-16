Can't block trackers and ads on Xiaomi pad 6 tablet
-
DavyLJones
Recently purchased a Xiaomi pad 6 tablet, my first non Samsung android in a long time. Immediately installed Vivaldi but having issues with the block trackers and ads function, something that I think is fundamental to Vivaldi.
When I open a website I see the shield symbol with a line through it. I tap it and get the options to block trackers or block trackers and ads for that website. Whichever I tap closes that popup menu but the shield symbol still has the line through it and when I select it it's still showing as set to no blocking.
If I select manage default settings the same kind of thing happens. Regardless of which setting I select, no blocking remains the default.
It's a pretty new tablet and I have not yet fully set up everything how is like it so maybe I have missed sums system setting out Vivaldi setting that would help.
Any advice would be appreciated.
Android v14
Vivaldi 6.6.3291.22
-
mib2berlin
@DavyLJones
Hi, I remember some reports about the status of the icon reset itself but I cant remember if the blocking still work.
Does it work independent of the view?
Cheers, mib
-
@DavyLJones Just to be sure... have you selected some "Sources" while on the manage page? Ticked some checkboxes for the Ads and Tracker blocking sources?
-
@DavyLJones, in Android I use also InviZible Pro (FOSS), which, apart of others (optional you can use the TOR and I2P network), also use DNScrypt proxy with a selection of several DNS with or without filters, which not only block ads online, also most of those in the installed apps. I use a Xiaomi Redmi phone and don't have problems with ads and trackers.
-
DavyLJones
@lfisk said in Can't block trackers and ads on Xiaomi pad 6 tablet:
@DavyLJones Just to be sure... have you selected some "Sources" while on the manage page? Ticked some checkboxes for the Ads and Tracker blocking sources?
Thanks for your message. When I go to the sources settings there's nothing there. Do I need to add something myself? I didn't do that on my other devices.
@mib2berlin how can I test if the tracking is blocked independently or the icon?
@Catweazle thanks for your suggestion. Does it slow your connection? And is it a paid for service? I'm not so confident about the way you have to install the apk and another app to manage it. Is it safe? My preference would be to get Vivaldi to do it if possible but I do see the advantage of a system wide tool too.
-
@DavyLJones That's strange, not sure what's going on here. I have a bunch of preloaded stuff (from Vivaldi install) in mine. There are some suggestions here you can try adding. The "bromite" one is quite good by itself.
-
DavyLJones
yeah - I see on my phone and on desktop that there are a number of preinstalled sources I can choose from. And there is an option to add sources. But I do not know how to get the url's for those sources I see on my other devices to add it to the tablet. Perhaps I should just reinstall vivaldi on the tablet......
-
DavyLJones
Update
I reinstalled Vivaldi and the ad and tracker sources etc were back! Amazing.
So I signed in.
Then I changed one setting - allow background audio playback - the app relaunched and suddenly the ad and tracker sources were gone!
I thought - surely that can't be the issue. So I turned off background audio playback. App relaunched. ad and tracker sources were back!
Having tested it further, it appears to be a bit more complex - sometimes switching on the background audio and relaunching removes the tracking blockers etc, and sometimes it doesn't. I dont know if it's the audio settings or just the relaunching. It's all a bit beyond my level of understanding, but something is definitely a bit weird!
-
mib2berlin
@DavyLJones
Hi, if you find out how to reproduce it constantly report this to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib