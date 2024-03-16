Recently purchased a Xiaomi pad 6 tablet, my first non Samsung android in a long time. Immediately installed Vivaldi but having issues with the block trackers and ads function, something that I think is fundamental to Vivaldi.

When I open a website I see the shield symbol with a line through it. I tap it and get the options to block trackers or block trackers and ads for that website. Whichever I tap closes that popup menu but the shield symbol still has the line through it and when I select it it's still showing as set to no blocking.

If I select manage default settings the same kind of thing happens. Regardless of which setting I select, no blocking remains the default.

It's a pretty new tablet and I have not yet fully set up everything how is like it so maybe I have missed sums system setting out Vivaldi setting that would help.

Any advice would be appreciated.

Android v14

Vivaldi 6.6.3291.22