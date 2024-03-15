This is an absolutely awful change! Before I could easily get to all speed dials with one hand, now it's impossible to use this browser with one hand

The home button needs to come back ASAP, and then you should make the entire bar customizable. I don't need the "privacy" button there, and I prefer the icons to the left.

Do people really use the "shield" button on a daily basis? I use it max once a week, while the home button is used at least 10x daily.

Does anyone know how to get the old version?