Home button is gone?
Hello,
I recently updated Vivaldi on my Android device to the latest version, and I've noticed that the home button, which usually leads to the speed dial menu, is missing. Is there a setting or a way to bring it back?
Thank you for your help.
@xcoarx
Hi and no, you cant enable it with a setting.
The Vivaldi team has rearranged the address bar, in my opinion a bad design decision for the address bar on bottom users.
Customize the Vivaldi menu and add the home button to the menu bar as workaround.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your response. Unfortunately, my menu bar is already customized with the five buttons I regularly use, leaving no space for a home button.
This is an absolutely awful change! Before I could easily get to all speed dials with one hand, now it's impossible to use this browser with one hand
The home button needs to come back ASAP, and then you should make the entire bar customizable. I don't need the "privacy" button there, and I prefer the icons to the left.
Do people really use the "shield" button on a daily basis? I use it max once a week, while the home button is used at least 10x daily.
Does anyone know how to get the old version?
@GeeZuZz
Hi, they should fix my reported bugs first.
I don't know if installing an older version break your user profile, on desktop it does.
Anyway, check:
https://vivaldi.com/de/download/archive/
Cheers, mib
Very bad decision by the developers, this change kills the flow. Hoping it comes back quickly...
quicksand4627 Ambassador
Very bad decision
Yea, definitely don't like the change. The ability to bring back the home button would be appreciated.
Hi, if you like vote for customize tool bar if you like with the like button in the first post.
I guess this would help in all cases.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92439/customize-toolbars
Cheers, mib
Agree 100%. Put the shield options in the menu accessed by clicking just left of the URL. I'd actually prefer the home button to be where the shield button is now as it would be much easier to access with my thumb than all the way to the left.
@hanex177 said in Home button is gone?:
I'm waiting for the panel buttons to come back as well.
so they did kill the panel button. I assume the translate panel is gone too then.
this is indeed unfortunate. now the quickest is two clicks away instead of 1 to access speed dial
ramdziana Translator
@Maxrunner actually it's there in wider screen. When I rotate my screen, it show up. But yeah, bad design ... sigh