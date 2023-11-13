I do care about this function. Vivaldi is my browser of choice. I used it on my desctop, laptop, tablet and mobile phone.

Yesterday I tried Edge and they have some good ideas. One of them is the presence of refresh button on the right side of the address field in the tablet version of the browser. I use 12" tablet and it is very convinient to use my right thumb finger to reach and use that button.

In vivaldi I have ro open the logo button to use refresh button. An extra click. I use a lot the refresh buton on my tablet when I have scrolled down the page.

So I would like to have the ability to rearrange the button or at least to have refresh button directly on the address bar. Thank you!

Vivaldi and Edge on my tablet in portrait mode, plenty of space: