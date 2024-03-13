Screenshots allowed in incognito mode
In Vivaldi incognito mode screenshots are now allowed. How can I fix this? Screenshots aren't supposed to be allowed in incognito mode. I've tried the troubleshooting advice , even formatted my phone . It doesn't work.
@user360
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Vivaldi 6.5.3217.122, Android 12.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
@user360
Strange, I test open a private tab from a link and open a private tab and then try to make a screen shot.
The screen shot icon is greyed out and shortcut on the device is also blocked.
Maybe a user with Android 14 can reproduce this.
Cheers, mib
You're kind of off topic here.
@user360
Aha, I test your issue, cant confirm it and now this is of topic?
Bye, Bye.
@mib2berlin
Sorry , I missunderstood.
@mib2berlin I haven't tried it... but there is a flag to enable private screen shots:
chrome://flags/#incognito-screenshot
Maybe this has been enabled?
@lfisk
Hi and no, I always test in a clean profile, no flags enabled.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Sorry... just pointing out that it could be possible if the original poster had set this flag at some point...
Was some discussion awhile back about this with several users complaining about not being able to take a screenshot while using Private
@lfisk
Capture page is missing in my Vivaldi too.
There's more to this... Apps on my phone suddenly don't open anymore and error messages are displayed. I had to uninstall them.
It feels like I'm being targeted.
That too.
Fixed. Thank you Vivaldi team.