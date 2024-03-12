@kirill1996 As @mib2berlin says, Android 6.0 is no longer maintained, and also no longer supported by Chromium (and therefore, not Vivaldi, either).

The most likely reason is that your device is missing the newest Let's Encrypt root certificate, or does not have any the root certificates used for cross-signing certificates (or the site is no longer using that compatibility feature.

The Let's Encrypt compatibility documentation do mention that Android 7.1.1+ supports their main root, but older Androids should work due to the cross-signing, but that depends on the site installing those extra certificates on their server.

It may be that the Sync server is no longer sending the extra certificates, have pinged sysadmin.