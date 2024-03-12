Microsoft complies with EU's DMA, allowing uninstalling of OneDrive, Edge, Bing, and more
-
Microsoft has adhered to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) by enabling Windows 11 users to uninstall Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft Bing, and more. This move is in line with the tech giant's obligation as a DMA gatekeeper to foster competition and expand consumer choices in digital markets.
Users in the European Economic Area are now able to uninstall Microsoft Edge, disable Bing in Windows Search, and turn off Microsoft News feed and ads in the Widgets Board. The company has also provided guidelines for third-party web search applications to offer services through the Windows task bar search box, and for developers to create third-party news feeds in the Windows Widgets panel. OneDrive can also be uninstalled or disabled, with a support document outlining the process. Microsoft's LinkedIn has also adapted to the DMA, offering new APIs for third-party developers and page administrators to access user data continuously.
Despite this, the European Commission has exempted Bing and Microsoft Edge from DMA oversight due to their non-dominant market position. These changes are part of a broader Windows 11 update which introduces more AI features for Microsoft Copilot (Windows & 365) and a redesigned sign-in experience.
-
SushiComb0
The EU has been on top of things with these corporations, bravo to them.
-
And how about Win 10?