As human beings we are part of nature and as such we should eat directly from the products it offers us, without human manipulation.

And why should this be so?

Because our organism is "designed" to correctly process what comes directly from nature, and not for something that does not come directly from nature and has been processed by the hand of man. It is as simple as that.

In other words, our food should be fruits taken from the tree, vegetables taken from the earth and meat to a lesser extent. Nothing more than that. And the more varied the better.

Within the meats, not all are equal. The scale of toxicity for the organism from highest to lowest according to my opinion is:

Pork

Beef

Lamb

Chicken and Turkey

Fish

Seafood is excluded (a good indication of the toxicity of a food is how long it lasts without being damaged and therefore causing harm to the body).

For all the above reasons I am suspicious of all those "diets" (I do not mean those for weight loss, but as a dietary scheme) that define groups of products of nature that should only be eaten or groups of foods that should be discarded.

As I am not a fundamentalist at all, I follow the saying:

"Once a year does no harm" (In Spanish rhymes: "Una vez al año no hace daño").