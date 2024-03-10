@mib2berlin

(/post/739655):

Text translate need at least a few words to work

this will be much better in the next version 6.6.

I have tried with some sentences and paragraphs. It doesn't work until I chose the language manually.

(/post/739655):

The toolbars should automatically disappear if you scroll down on a page, if not something is wrong.

I know that but I want to hide the bottom toolbar without scrolling.

(/post/739655):

Please add your Vivaldi, Android and device version.

I am using Redmi 9a, android version 10.

and vivaldi browser version - 6.5.3217.122

(/post/739655):

A link for pages you cant translate would be helpful.

It doesn't work for any website. You can check with it.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com