Vivaldi on android issues and feedback
farjiaadmi
I tried Vivaldi in Android few days ago and I liked its design but as soon as I started using it. I faced many issues.
When I tried to translate any text it showed a "Language detection failed" error. Also translation doesn't work for webpages either.
Grouping bookmarks, history, translations, notes in one place is confusing for me.
There is no option to hide the bottom toolbar, device hangs when opening the first tab in group stack and then closing it.
I enabled the #android-improved-bookmarks flag to import my bookmarks it started crashing when I tried to open the bookmarks.
I see lag when opening and closing tabs stacks. Sometimes the browser becomes unresponsive during this action and scrolling webpages. I haven't seen these types of problems in any other browser. This issue requires a fix for the bottom toolbar. Perhaps customization in design is not matching with performance.
mib2berlin
@farjiaadmi
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Text translate need at least a few words to work
this will be much better in the next version 6.6.
Other software other workflow
I am still annoyed by using Opera on Android
which is a good browser otherwise.
The toolbars should automatically disappear if you scroll down on a page, if not something is wrong.
Vivaldi use a complete different bookmark management
this experimental flag will not work.
If you use Vivaldi on desktop you can sync your bookmarks from there.
I don`t use stacks very much, no lag on my system
Please add your Vivaldi, Android and device version.
A link for pages you cant translate would be helpful.
May you check the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta), the next version is around the corner, you are testing anyway.
Search for Vivaldi snapshot in the Playstore.
Cheers, mib
farjiaadmi
@mib2berlin
(/post/739655):
Text translate need at least a few words to work
this will be much better in the next version 6.6.
I have tried with some sentences and paragraphs. It doesn't work until I chose the language manually.
(/post/739655):
The toolbars should automatically disappear if you scroll down on a page, if not something is wrong.
I know that but I want to hide the bottom toolbar without scrolling.
(/post/739655):
Please add your Vivaldi, Android and device version.
I am using Redmi 9a, android version 10.
and vivaldi browser version - 6.5.3217.122
(/post/739655):
A link for pages you cant translate would be helpful.
It doesn't work for any website. You can check with it.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com
mib2berlin
@farjiaadmi
Check the snapshot or wait for the next stable, this will fix the freeze bug and many of the translation issues.
The last stable 6.5 is really old for a browser live.
About permanent disable toolbar, this is not possible.
We have not even a feature request in the forum about, I would not wait for this.
I tried https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/ no issues here on 6.5 stable.
No idea why this is not working for you.
The app language is set to German to test this.
Last point about lag. Im getting that too for long time. Maybe some months/1 year.
Im not using tab-stacks. Only normal tabs.
