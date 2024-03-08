Blocked content: Autoplay of video content has been blocked
Hi guys,
I have Vivaldi browser installed on several Win 10 machines and I have an issue with an autoplay of songs from my playlist in one of them (and on one website only). The play stops after each song. The error to the right of the address bar is "Autoplay of video content has been blocked". I have tested browsers with default settings and tried copying settings from another PC to no success. Switching 'Blocking level' to No blocking is of no use, as well as switching on all the permissions and deleting cookies. Current version is 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit). Java 8 installed. What might be the error and are there any possible solutions?
Thanks!
@Keruzhko Which site? Any chance you may have disabled javascripts there? Any extension which can mess with the autoplay? Tried on a guest or a new profile?
@Hadden89 Tried this in a new private window, the issue remains. It is a social network with media content. A couple of extensions are on. Switching them off in an operating browser does not help, will try to launch the music after a restart.
@Keruzhko Same with guest or a new profile? A quick test would be to disable or remove all the extensions especially the ones for the site, and check if it works.