(Not sure which part of the forum to ask this one on, so I'll try here. Please let me know if there's a better part.)

The Brightcove player stops playing when it is out of focus, even if you PiP it in the Vivaldi player popup. Even if you remain in Vivaldi, but "outside" that particular page: For example, play the video and then click in the Panels (e.g. Notes): it'll stop playing again. It's infuriating!

example: https://videos.aarp.org/detail/videos/politics-society

I'd like to figure out a way to "trick" the Brightcove player to think it's always in focus, so it continues to play, even if I'm on a different tab, or Panel, or doing something somewhere else.

Any clues? I tried RMB on the player itself, but didn't find anything that would change its behavior.

Thank you.