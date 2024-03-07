@marialeal Hi AudioMo is a month long audio challenge that takes part in June. It has been going for about 14 years now. It was primarily on Twitter, but last year we also hosted it on Mastodon. On our own server (which is now closed) we had our own custom emoji. We also had the same custom emoji enabled on floss.social Mastodon server. So the emoji is searchable in the custom emoji area of the admin part of all mastodon servers now. We moved the AudioMo mastodon account to the main Mastodon server (mastodon.social) recently and found that there is no engagement at all from the admins of that server. But yes the AudioMo custom emoji is :AudioMo:

#AudioMo is a month long audio challenge that takes part in June. Record an audio a day, post the link using #AudioMo.