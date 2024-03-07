Custom Emoji on Vivaldi Mastodon
ernmanderz Ambassador
Hi I am thinking of moving the AudioMo account to the vivaldi Mastodon Server. Is there a list of what custom emoji the server uses. We have been lucky with the server we were on that it enabled the AudioMo custom emoji on its server. I would like to see if that custom emoji is on Vivaldi Mastodon server before I make a decision.
@ernmanderz You can see all of Vivaldi Social’s custom emojis here: https://emojos.in/social.Vivaldi.net?show_all=true&show_animated=true
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@ernmanderz What is AudioMo and what is this emoji? I can talk to the team.
ernmanderz Ambassador
@marialeal Hi AudioMo is a month long audio challenge that takes part in June. It has been going for about 14 years now. It was primarily on Twitter, but last year we also hosted it on Mastodon. On our own server (which is now closed) we had our own custom emoji. We also had the same custom emoji enabled on floss.social Mastodon server. So the emoji is searchable in the custom emoji area of the admin part of all mastodon servers now. We moved the AudioMo mastodon account to the main Mastodon server (mastodon.social) recently and found that there is no engagement at all from the admins of that server. But yes the AudioMo custom emoji is :AudioMo:
#AudioMo is a month long audio challenge that takes part in June. Record an audio a day, post the link using #AudioMo.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
The icon is now available on Vivaldi Social. Cheers!