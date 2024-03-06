@enompado OK that seems to work. Yes, I can confirm it saves the image directly instead of asking.

It does the same in Chrome 122 and Chromium 122.

I still don't see where the bug is. You've made a userscript that does download stuff. What relation does this have to being a bug?

What's the use case for this on an actual site where this breaks site functionality?

Just because something changed in the browser core does not make it a bug.

As a developer, it's your task to figure out what changed and how to fix your code to take that into account.