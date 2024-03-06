Relatively new user to Vivaldi. Been using Mastodon on iPad apps for well over 9 months now so I am somewhat accustomed to Mastodon by now where I have 4 accounts and know the ropes from a cursory standpoint.

By default I believe I should be seeing the Local and Federated feed options below the Home option on the right panel when I invoke Vivaldi Social from the Vivaldi browser.

I did perform a cursory search on this and in the getting started video those options were there so I have to assume I should see them by default without having to set any preferences.

Thanks in advance for any help on this!