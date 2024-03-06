Vivaldi Extensions in Sidebar Extensions Enhancement Suggestion
-
DanielToruno
https://www.loom.com/share/04de1099a8a345d8bc71173098db680c?sid=565e8c06-bbfe-4a76-9638-668976699cb6
Recorded a Quick minute Loom video to demonstrate this but here is the problem and solution
Problems
- All your extensions make pages run slower, so now sideabar apps run slower overall
- Apps like OneTab also close sidebar apps now and that breaks them forcing you to have to restart the browser to use them
Solution
- All Chrome Extensions Should be Disabled in Sidebar Apps by Default. You should be able to Toggle the ones that you want to interact with your Sidebar Apps.
This would allow for so much more control! Thanks for reading, please upvote for visiblity.