Are any limitation in Video Files to upload in the publications?
arriangel Ambassador
I just doit but the video is not appear, upload the video attach to my publication but video is not appear!
Hi,
Add what are you trying to upload.
- File type
- Duration
- Dimensions
- Size
@arriangel
Here? https://arriangel.vivaldi.net/ It looks like you haven't posted anything. Just the blog title.
The Mastodon docs say:
"Videos (MP4, M4V, MOV, WebM) up to 99MB. Video will be transcoded to H.264 MP4 with a maximum bitrate of 1300kbps and framerate of 120fps. Only one video can be attached, per post."
https://docs.joinmastodon.org/user/posting/#media
But these are the defaults. To find out more about a specific server, there's an API.
curl https://social.vivaldi.net/api/v2/instance | jq
Will return a JSON object with server configuration values, in this case:
"image_size_limit": 16777216, "image_matrix_limit": 33177600, "video_size_limit": 103809024, "video_frame_rate_limit": 120, "video_matrix_limit": 8294400
103809024 bytes = 99MiB
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Yes, I can confirm that the size limit is 99mb, but there is no limit on running time @arriangel