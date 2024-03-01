Vivaldi on google chromecast
I'm wondering if Vivaldi is going to be available on a Google Chromecast? I've been searching for a browser for on my Google Chromecast with Google TV. There are some browsers available, and I installed some, but I got my doubts about the available options. I would love to have a reliable option, something I can trust. But I'm not sure this will be an option because google wants us to cast, and there for Google edge is not available. (not that I would ever install Google edge)
Hi,
I don't have access to a ChromeCast but maybe it's possible to sideload Vivaldi.
You may need to enable DevOptions or somehow downloading the Apk then installing it from a File Explorer.
I suspect it's not possible to get my newish chromecast in developer mode. I'm getting a full screen clock when I try
@uberprutser @Zalex108 I'm not even totally sure you need developer mode to sideload apks. But for sure you have to enable unknown sources when prompted to.
Can you download the actual vivaldi apk with other browsers? what happen if you try to open it?
An alternative way would be a sideloading app between phone and chromecast but can't test without a droid capable tv
I guess I'll have to try this out. I'll see if I can download the vivaldi apk somewhere.
@uberprutser I won't go too further
I downloaded the Vivaldi apk from apkmirror, using a tv browser.
But when I run the apk using some sort of file manager, it resulted in the following: unknown apps can't be installed by this user.
That's disappointing
@uberprutser You should be able to find the setting to allow unknown sources but no sure if still present for android TV. If the chromecast block the external apk might be tricky.
I can't find something like that. I suspect sideloading apk's is no longer possible with newer chromecast models.
Al info i've seen and read so far, all want you to set the chromecast into a developer mode. And this won't work on mine
But I doubt Vivaldi would have worked properly, without a touch screen.