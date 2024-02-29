White flash before webpage displayed
Vivaldi Stable 6.5.3217.122 and Snapshot 6.6.3278.4 shows on my Android 10 Dark UI a white flash, when opening webpage which has dark mode, from speed dial.
Any experiences on your side?
Hi,
Yes.
It happens here as well.
Vivaldi Forum Test.
Having enabled the Dark theme on both, Forum settings, Browser Background.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zalex108 Is this old bug
VAB-4365 "While using Vivaldi Browser on Android with dark mode and dark websites, the screen randomly flashes white" - Confirmed.
Nasty for users who want and need dark UI.
Create a Daily Stack with those sites till fixed.
There doesn't happens
edwardp Ambassador
As described, on my Samsung Galaxy A11 (Android 10), I am not observing this with Dark Theme and Dark mode for Web Pages both turned on, same Stable and Snapshot versions.
DoctorG Ambassador
@edwardp said in White flash before webpage displayed:
I am not observing this with Dark Theme and Dark mode for Web Pages
No, my Vivaldi tales Darkmode from system and i do not activat/forc "Dark mode for Web Pages", my visited pages have a correct dark mode.
edwardp Ambassador
With that setting off, only Dark theme on, I will see a white screen before the web page loads in. I added comments to your bug report.
@edwardp I saw your comment in tracker. Thanks for testing.
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
Hi, same for me, CNR.
Is this maybe a performance issue, pages open so fast I cant see the white flash?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Perhaps Note 6/7 is slower that your Note 10 and that the reason why you do not see it?