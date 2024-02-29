Exception list for forcing dark theme
Since forcing a dark theme can break some sites, and in some cases, makes a page that already has a dark theme look worse, being able to exclude specific sites from this option would be wonderful.
I don't think it is possible to modify a flag.
Instead use Dark Reader extension, the best in town:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh
Look at this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93525/catch-up-to-the-latest-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3222-3/57
Said:
Solution:
but opera use force dark mode and it have exception list
You use this?
@barbudo2005 yes but maybe opera use another method idk
Thanks, that's a good solution for the time being, but as Vivaldi has added a new checkbox in the appearances section in Vivaldi settings, it seems reasonable to ask if it can be refined. It does seem to change the setting of the flag now that I check, but if they are doing something additional that would allow for excluding sites, I do want them to know it would be appreciated.
Once you use Dark Reader for a few weeks you will realize that the result is far superior to using inversion.
@barbudo2005 darkreader unstable and broke website design. it uncomfortable for use
Svenwuerth
I think it is possible to integrate, that could be integrated into the corner at the bottom right as hacking via the “side actions” window, or in the URL on the right side with the “bookmark” and “qr-code” functions.
But yes, I also looked for this feature in order to finally be able to replace the dark reader ^^
So a quick work-around I'm using for now is to force Light theme on all websites using Vivaldi's new setting, and then use Dark Reader to selectively toggle dark mode on a particular website / time of day basis.
My OS is always set to Dark mode, but some websites (like Github) automatically serve dark websites because of my OS setting. So Github was always dark, no matter time of day or what setting I used in Dark Reader.
Now Github is light during day hours and dark during night hours.
Would be much better to do this from the browser directly, of course, but at least I'm happy Vivaldi now offers the option to override default website theme to Light, which gives Dark Reader full control.
@dvincent Said:
….to override default website theme….
Dark Reader setting:
- If this option is disabled, Dark Reader will check if a website has native dark theme, and will call for it.
- If this option is enabled, Dark Reader will ignore native dark theme and convert the light version of the website to dark according to Dark Reader's inversion instructions.
So if the website is actively checking my OS theme (which is dark), and serves me dark version anyway, then this option will just change what kind of dark theme I'm getting: I will be served either the original dark theme, or Dark Reader's inverted dark theme.
AFAIK, there is no way to request original Light theme using Dark Reader.
Now, thanks to Vivaldi's new setting, I can force all websites to be Light in Vivaldi, and have Dark Reader decide which websites and when to request/convert to dark.