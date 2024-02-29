So a quick work-around I'm using for now is to force Light theme on all websites using Vivaldi's new setting, and then use Dark Reader to selectively toggle dark mode on a particular website / time of day basis.

My OS is always set to Dark mode, but some websites (like Github) automatically serve dark websites because of my OS setting. So Github was always dark, no matter time of day or what setting I used in Dark Reader.

Now Github is light during day hours and dark during night hours.

Would be much better to do this from the browser directly, of course, but at least I'm happy Vivaldi now offers the option to override default website theme to Light, which gives Dark Reader full control.