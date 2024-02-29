This has made me wonder in the past. Some custom lists' descriptions often include privacy and ad-blocking features. So I'm unsure if I should add it as a Tracker or an Ad-Blocking source. I understand the intended goal of each option, but I'm unsure of the mechanics/workflow/priority of each.

When a list seems to have overlap, which set of sources should I add it to? Here's the description of an example of a list I'm testing out...

Cleans the Internet and protects your privacy! Blocks Ads, Affiliate, Tracking, Metrics, Telemetry, Phishing, Malware, Scam, Fake, Coins and other "Crap"

It's not the perfect example, since it seems to lean more towards being a Tracker candidate, but also covers ads. When that's the case, especially with lists that sound more 50/50 in their types of defense, which set of sources should I add it to? Trackers or Ads?