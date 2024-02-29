Add custom list to Tracker or Ad Blocking Source?
Danger1081
This has made me wonder in the past. Some custom lists' descriptions often include privacy and ad-blocking features. So I'm unsure if I should add it as a Tracker or an Ad-Blocking source. I understand the intended goal of each option, but I'm unsure of the mechanics/workflow/priority of each.
When a list seems to have overlap, which set of sources should I add it to? Here's the description of an example of a list I'm testing out...
Cleans the Internet and protects your privacy! Blocks Ads, Affiliate, Tracking, Metrics, Telemetry, Phishing, Malware, Scam, Fake, Coins and other "Crap"
It's not the perfect example, since it seems to lean more towards being a Tracker candidate, but also covers ads. When that's the case, especially with lists that sound more 50/50 in their types of defense, which set of sources should I add it to? Trackers or Ads?
@Danger1081 There's no difference, rules are rules.
Depends on how you use the blocker I guess, if you set some sites to "Block trackers only" or not for instance.
Honestly I don't even know why they have split it into two parts in the first place.
I guess "Block trackers" list is more "lightweight" blocking lists specifically for trackers only.
Just do what you feel like - it's up to you to troubleshoot when sites break anyway
barbudo2005
Confirming what @Pathduck says, uBO separates them only for ordering purposes.
Danger1081
Ah, I get it now. It's for categorizing, so you can disable protection halfway. Block Trackers only. Makes perfect sense. Heh, maybe EasyPrivacy should be in the Ads group then. That always seems to be the one that nails you with Disable your Blocker.
Thanks for clearing it up