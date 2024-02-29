How to disable the "What's New" tab?
How to disable the "What's New" tab opening after bigger Vivaldi updates? It's a bit annoying when using more than one profile and more than one computer.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
The intention is to show the user an overview of the changes/new features so they can get the full benefit of the upgrades. Most users only use one profile, and they see the page once. There is no easy way to tell if the user viewed the page on another profile or device, therefore it's opened in each of them once after the update.
If it's closed immediately, it won't show up again. We only show the "What's New" page after major releases - which is once every few months, so hopefully, that's not too big of a burden to close those few extra tabs.
barbudo2005
Please, a little more common sense in your requests.
@pafflick
I can understand the request. Because I also notice that the "What's new" is quite present in all kinds of software products, and it's not just me personally who finds it annoying when something pushes itself into the foreground without being asked and distracts me. Here it would be nice if my favorite browser was an exception and offered an option or another gentler method. But now at least it is clear that there is nothing and nothing is planned.
As someone who has, more than once, uninstalled software immediately after installing it for the sole reason of the developer throwing some useless "thank you for choosing us"-garbage in a fresh browserwindow; I also actually see quite a lot of "common sense" in the request. Though I wouldn't necessarily qualify it as "tOo BiG oF a BuRdEn" (nice customer engagement)-- it does rather annoy the living sh-- out of me. Every few months.
A "What's New" is indeed quite present in all kinds of software, but the vast majority handle it with - at most - a pop-up, giving you the option to read it, if you choose to. Like the pop-ups Vivaldi already has implemented and could easily use for this.
@barbudo2005 said in How to disable the "What's New" tab?:
Please, a little more common sense in your requests.
I cannot recognize any level of constructiveness in this post. In contrast to the other contributions here. Furthermore, my post was not a request, but a question about how to achieve it.
barbudo2005
Please be a little more logical in your questions.
If the Vivaldi Team thinks that showing every 2 or 3 months a tab with the improvements is a useful and necessary thing, then why give an option to remove it.
And why is it so useful and necessary? For the simple reason that many users post thousands of questions about how to achieve such a thing, and it turns out that 4 updates ago it was already incorporated, but some people do not take the time to read them.
And thus considerably overburdens the selfless work of the Moderators by responding to such nonsense.
@barbudo2005 said in How to disable the "What's New" tab?:
some people do not take the time to read them
And that's exactly these people that are annoyed by reading a what's new tab, while they probably have 200+ tabs open.
Sorry but I'm not going to waste any more time reading this, it's just some spoiled brats complaining they have to press ctrl+w on a tab they don't need to read anymore, what a burden!!1!1
barbudo2005
@hasr
Sorry, I don't understand your point.
@barbudo2005 you are presuming most people actually read the what's new. They don't
A setting for disable could be add in update settings, but being shown only for major releases one shouldn't be so annoying.
barbudo2005
@Hadden89 Said:
you are presuming most people actually read the what's new. They don't
I am presuming most people actually don't read the what's new.
Said:
A setting for disable could be add in update settings…
To do so would be ridiculous.
Let me put it to you in terms of a joke told in my country.
John finds his wife naked on the couch with a naked man. He tells Peter bitterly and tells him he's going to settle it in a blunt way.
Peter meets John the next day and asks him how he solved the problem.
John tells him:
Very simple. I sold the couch.
@barbudo2005
Why are you reacting so aggressively with insults to a simple question? And who gave you permission to speak for everyone? At least that's how you behave. It seems like you don't care about other opinions at all. If you had listened carefully, you would have at least noticed that it was never about disabling "Whats New" information for everyone by default. No one said they were pointless in general. It was more about them pushing themselves to the foreground, and in my case at least 4 times each time. So an option or different behavior would help some.
@barbudo2005 said in How to disable the "What's New" tab?:
I am presuming
..everything. For everyone. Assuming it's correct.
It's just you in your head, mate.
"If the Vivaldi Team thinks that showing every 2 or 3 months a tab with the improvements is a useful and necessary thing, then why give an option to remove it."
Because you wouldn't have a place to type that, if there weren't a clear and expressed demand for it.
Get off your high horse; it's drunk.
Pesala Ambassador
In my opinion, it is a sensible feature to show What is New with every Stable release. Firefox shows a similar page with every update. Few people read the Help file before asking questions on this support forum, on Reddit, or Mastadon. Vivaldi now includes a Mastadon Panel by default. I never use it, so I have removed it from my Snapshot build, which is my default browser.
The point is, too many users ask dumb questions, because they did none of the above. If the What's New page can preempt at least some of those questions, or make users better informed, the volunteers will have more time to help users, and spend less time flagging duplicate threads, which then require the attention of Moderators to archive them.
If anyone already knows what is new in the latest version, and does not want to read it again, Ctrl+W takes only a second. Life is too short to let such trivial issues annoy the shit out of you.
@enompado said in How to disable the "What's New" tab?:
If you had listened carefully, you would have at least noticed that it was never about disabling "Whats New" information for everyone by default. No one said they were pointless in general. It was more about them pushing themselves to the foreground, and in my case at least 4 times each time. So an option or different behavior would help some.
@Pesala
It seems to me that we are going round in circles because it seems that those arguing against it may not be reading exactly what the arguments are and what improvement is wanted. Can we please move beyond the misunderstood desire to remove the Whats New tab by default, but an option, e.g. hidden in flags and/or a less invasive notification?
On the other hand, it also doesn't seem to matter at all since it's already been decided against anyway, as @pafflick has made clear. So it's probably a waste of time to discuss it further. I have now written a JS and remove the tabs automatically. I'll just call the Whats New up manually for big releases at a time I want to.