The intention is to show the user an overview of the changes/new features so they can get the full benefit of the upgrades. Most users only use one profile, and they see the page once. There is no easy way to tell if the user viewed the page on another profile or device, therefore it's opened in each of them once after the update.

If it's closed immediately, it won't show up again. We only show the "What's New" page after major releases - which is once every few months, so hopefully, that's not too big of a burden to close those few extra tabs.