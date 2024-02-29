Dear All,

Recently I have downloaded Vivaldi 6.2 in my desktop and was excited to see a Start Page with all my favorites with their logos.How ever, to my surprise I found that the start page has disppeared suddenly from the browser without being deleted. This has unfortunately happened three times despite my redudant efforts to create the same page.

All I have done was to bookmark few websites in my address bar in between. I was excited to see a colorful, vivid start page in vivaldi as I don't have that feature in Firefox, google or in Microsoft Edge and equally disappointed now.

Any suggestions please..

Devika