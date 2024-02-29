Vivaldi Start Page
Dear All,
Recently I have downloaded Vivaldi 6.2 in my desktop and was excited to see a Start Page with all my favorites with their logos.How ever, to my surprise I found that the start page has disppeared suddenly from the browser without being deleted. This has unfortunately happened three times despite my redudant efforts to create the same page.
All I have done was to bookmark few websites in my address bar in between. I was excited to see a colorful, vivid start page in vivaldi as I don't have that feature in Firefox, google or in Microsoft Edge and equally disappointed now.
Any suggestions please..
Devika
@Devikanair
The assignment of which folder you want as your start page seems to keep being reset or lost. Never heard of Vivaldi doing this before, so perhaps it is something you are doing.
Open the bookmarks panel, look at what folders you have there, find the one you want to use as your start page, right-click on it, select the context menu item "use as speed dial" and that folder should once again be your start page.
What happens?
@Devikanair
Hi, by the way, the latest Vivaldi stable is 6.5.
Where have you download this?
Cheers, mib
Hello,
Thank you for your reply. I don't have the Start Page stored in any of my bookmarks. I have only the individual websites as bookmarks.
I might be doing something wrong which I am not able to recognize!
Yes, my vivaldi is 6.5.3206.63 / Vivaldi Technologies AS
Devika
@Devikanair
This is the default bookmark panel:
The arrow show the folder is a Speed Dial folder.
I have the default Speed Dial (Startpage) and another one, Widget.
Open the help pages with F1 and search for bookmarks, this is the result for "startpage".
Hello there,
Thank you for your response. I have the 'Speed Dial' folder in the bookmark menu. How can I restore the folder as start page. I cannot see an option by right clicking the folder name. Thank you!
mib2berlin
@Devikanair
Hm, it is already marked as speed dial folder, the small + icon indicate this.
Right click on the folder show this:
What happen if you open a new tab?
The default setting is open the start page (Speed Dial).
Maybe an extension interact with this, Chrome extensions can do strange things in Vivaldi.
This is my start page:
RIght clicking on the folder name doesn't give me an option to save as a speed dial page.
@Devikanair The context menu doesn't contain a line about the sixth line down that says "use as speed dial?"
No.
The sixth line is 'Set as Bookmark Bar Folder'
@Devikanair So you are missing a line in your context menu. Totally weird. The sixth line should be "use as speed dial" or "remove from speed dial.
Something has modified or corrupted your context menu. Do you use any extensions? Have you knowingly modified your context menus in any way?
In your Settings under the heading "Tabs," have you set Start Page to be controlled by extension?
I have dowlloaded Vivaldi only two days ago and didn't intentionally modified anything.
In 'Settings' under Tabs I see a circle a cicle for 'star page' which I have checked. Below, there is a square "Controlled by Extensions" Which I cannot highlight by any means.
Below are the context menu when the Speed Dial folder is right clicked.
Open in new tab, open in background tab, open/
Open in New Window, Open in Private Window, /
Set As Bookmark File Folder, Move to Bookmark File Folder/
Bookmark Active page, Bookmark All Open Pages/
New Bookmark, New Folder/
Rename
Cut, Copy, Paste/
Delete/
Expand All Folders,
Collapse All Folders/
Settings/
Full Screen
@Devikanair Missing line. It should have on line 6 "remove from speed dial."
This is one of the very few instances where I am going to suggest you reinstall Vivaldi.
First, just run the installer again and see if that changes that context menu. If not, check back here. It won't alter anything else about your install. All settings and data will stay intact.
Actually, Vivaldi was updated today. For starters, run the update to ver. 6.6.
I have reinstalled couple of times with no improvement. I have now updated the 6.6 version also.
Is there a way I can complete remove Vivaldi from my computer with no residual files? I can then freshly reinstall.
Thank you..
@Devikanair
Hi, if you uninstall a popup open with "Remove user data", you need to enable it.
You have a lot of patience.
Cheers, mib
No. I haven't come across with that popup.
@Devikanair You can do that, the uninstaller has that option. But you should back up your profile before you do it.
-
@Devikanair
Man, all is different to default on your system.
Remove the folder \users\you\App Data\Vivaldi\