I switched to using Snapshots because it doesn't appear that you can be bothered to fix the email panels not working correctly.

Now I'm using 6.6.3271.39 (Official Build) (64-bit) after using two previous Snapshot versions.

I can only make alterations to the Cookie settings if I go into the main settings menu - Privacy and Security, scroll down to the Global Website Permissions area and then allow/block cookies.

None of the other methods (web panel etc) alterations work.

A screen grab (web panel on the left, main menu on the right of the vertical line)



Is there a fix? Can I return to the regular versions?

Thanks.