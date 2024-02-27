Vivaldi 6.6 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3271.39/41
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 6.6 for desktop and notebooks.
RiveDroite Ambassador
Thank you!
DoctorG Ambassador
Why i am rarely the 2nd reader of the new versions? When i see Snappie news, i first post a article on my blog for german readers, so they know what is up in Snapshot's Changelog.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Thanks for the compiled Stable RC 1
serious regressions since 6.5 stable
Nope, can't think of any
Waiting for obligatory "y u no fix" post
I switched to using Snapshots because it doesn't appear that you can be bothered to fix the email panels not working correctly.
Now I'm using 6.6.3271.39 (Official Build) (64-bit) after using two previous Snapshot versions.
I can only make alterations to the Cookie settings if I go into the main settings menu - Privacy and Security, scroll down to the Global Website Permissions area and then allow/block cookies.
None of the other methods (web panel etc) alterations work.
A screen grab (web panel on the left, main menu on the right of the vertical line)
Is there a fix? Can I return to the regular versions?
Thanks.
mib2berlin
@TD4
Hi, I don't understand your cookie issue but downgrade of Vivaldi is not recommended.
If the next stable 6.6 is published it is mostly newer than the snapshot.
Then you can install stable over the snapshot install using the same user data.
You can always install any version as standalone, I have often 3-5 Vivaldi installs running for testing.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for your help.
Still no threaded mails on default profile (but seems to work again on profile 2 which I wanted to remove ). Other than, seems fine.
-
Where did the chrome://flags/#debug-packed-apps flag go???
@Capushon The flag is gone, it seems.
I had to add
--debug-packed-appsto the shortcut to get my inspectable UI back.
yngve Vivaldi Team
gmg Vivaldi Team
@Hadden89
Is the threading turned off? Did you press the button in the top right corner? (second from the right)
@gmg Had no luck. They work in my secondary profile (in which M3 originally was and which I would remove) and on 6.6 rc1 clean snapshot I setup just to test this (same accounts); they just fails on my main default profile
6.6 rc1 default (which is my main profile)
sometimes I get a cryptic
error [Mail - imap] {}but mail fetching is fine.
6.6 rc1 profile2 (which also missed a thread)
6.6 rc1 test install (clean snapshot - not synced to vivaldi account)
-
mib2berlin
@Hadden89
Hi, as threads working for me on stable snapshot and my internal build I fear your install/profiles are broken.
I think you've already considered that.
No idea if it is possible to repair this with an update, maybe with your Profile2 for analysing.
Cheers, mib