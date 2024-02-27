Everything worked fine forever - Vivaldi Snapshot is simply my everyday browser.

However, since some days, presumably with upgrade to Snapshot 3278.4, Vivaldi just does not start. OS: Android 8.0.0 on Samsung G7 (G930F).

When invoking via App Icon: Instead of the app opening, after a short period of a white screen, a dialog box appears: "Vivaldi Snapshot angehalten. x App schließen" (something like "Vivaldi Snapshot stopped working. x Close App", sorry for my rough translation from German).

The same happens when I start Vivaldi from another app via URL, or if I use a URL Shortcut Icon.

If I repeat this, sometimes the dialog says something like "Vivaldi Snapshot keeps on crashing".

I would be happy to provide more information, if I knew where to look.

P.S. I now installed Vivaldi (non snapshot) for testing, it works properly.