Snapshot 3278.4 always crashes on startup under Android 8.0.0
Everything worked fine forever - Vivaldi Snapshot is simply my everyday browser.
However, since some days, presumably with upgrade to Snapshot 3278.4, Vivaldi just does not start. OS: Android 8.0.0 on Samsung G7 (G930F).
When invoking via App Icon: Instead of the app opening, after a short period of a white screen, a dialog box appears: "Vivaldi Snapshot angehalten. x App schließen" (something like "Vivaldi Snapshot stopped working. x Close App", sorry for my rough translation from German).
The same happens when I start Vivaldi from another app via URL, or if I use a URL Shortcut Icon.
If I repeat this, sometimes the dialog says something like "Vivaldi Snapshot keeps on crashing".
I would be happy to provide more information, if I knew where to look.
P.S. I now installed Vivaldi (non snapshot) for testing, it works properly.
