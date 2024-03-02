Android Vivaldi does not follow system theme color | Power Saving - Related
I think there's a bug for android vivaldi system theme option.
when I install the app, the default setting for theme is "follow system" and I didnt change any option here further. My current system theme is in light mode, so vivaldi should be in light mode but the app is in dark mode.
If I manually change the theme option to light mode, then the app changes to light mode.
If I manually change the theme option back to "follow system", the app then becomes dark again where the system theme is still in light mode.
I'm using S24 ultra. I want to know if other people are experiencing the same thing.
Can you guys check if your android vivaldi behave the same?
ModEdit: Title
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I tested it on a different Samsung model, but could not reproduce it. I also didn't find any bug reports in our system.
What happens if you switch to light mode in Android Settings? How does Vivaldi respond then?
@jane-n Thanks for the comment. If i change to light mode in vivaldi settings, app changes to light mode correctly. If i then change back to system settings in vivaldi theme settings, app changes to dark mode.
Ive requested others to test on their s24u, and it seems i only have this problem. But this problem was consistent when i had my s23u, and was still the same for s24u, so i thought it was a bug. Maybe some system settings inherited from samsung cloud might be the problem. I will try to factory reset later without inheriting settings and install vivaldi again and see what happens. Anyway thanks for now
@jane-n Just an update for later who's looking for an answer for similar situation. I did factory reset and installed vivaldi for the first thing, and it was working well. When im using system light mode, vivaldi UI was also following light mode, and when i change to system dark mode, vivaldi UI changed to dark.
Then at some point while i was re-organizing my apps and other settings, I noticed vivaldi was not following the system theme. And the reason was power saving mode. If I turn on power saving mode, even the system theme is set to light mode, vivaldi turns to dark mode. So now the issue is all cleared for me but i just kinda wish if there's an option to disallow vivaldi to change dark automatically in power saving mode...
That makes sense since Android devices usually use dark mode when in power saving. Maybe turning Vivaldi to light mode rather than follow system theme would help.