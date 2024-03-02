I think there's a bug for android vivaldi system theme option.

when I install the app, the default setting for theme is "follow system" and I didnt change any option here further. My current system theme is in light mode, so vivaldi should be in light mode but the app is in dark mode.

If I manually change the theme option to light mode, then the app changes to light mode.

If I manually change the theme option back to "follow system", the app then becomes dark again where the system theme is still in light mode.

I'm using S24 ultra. I want to know if other people are experiencing the same thing.

Can you guys check if your android vivaldi behave the same?