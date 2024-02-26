Change to uBlock Origin Settings for MajorGeeks.com
For those who use the uBlock Origin extension and visit MajorGeeks.com, none of the comments are being displayed under the description of each program.
This is a change I haven't noticed until very recently, and some people, including myself, like to see the comments.
Since cosmetic filtering is always enabled by default, I had to toggle off cosmetic filtering for that site.
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wiki/Per-site-switches#no-cosmetic-filtering