Further Mail search improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3271.32
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot has further updates to the mail search and filters, and a minor update to Chromium.
DoctorG Ambassador
is this new?
nevertheless, there's a bug: if you disabled workspaces, you can add a rule but you can't delete it. you have to activate workspaces, delete the rule and deactivate it again
Win10 22H2
@derDay Nope, not new. Workspace rules were added about three months ago in snapshot 3189.3.
What you described however very much does sound like a bug.
Aaron Translator
Pesala Ambassador
What is the highlighted field for?
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Thot Translator
@Pesala said in Further Mail search improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3271.32:
What is the highlighted field for?
Loocking up and searching Names etc. in the Addressbook.
Thot Translator
DoctorG Ambassador
VB-104181
Delete button still not active when clicking on new email notifications.
-
With a changelog free from bug-fixes even loosely related to multiple profiles, I guess I better don't risk upgrading from working v6.3256.4 yet... (VB-104071)
-
[Mail] Error setting up outlook.com mail account (VB-104075)
Nice, hope I'll be able to setup my work account again thank you!
more mail love!
Edit: the start date - end date fields look strange in the mail settings
gmg Vivaldi Team