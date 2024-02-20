Edit Profile Icon to match account
-
Recently, I set up a new profile on Vivalid for my wife and set "manage profiles" to show on startup.
I was surprised to find it does not pickup my custom icon from my profile, but more so that I also can't upload one.
The 'edit' options are "rename" (which I changed from 'person 1) and select an icon from the generic ones available - eww..
I know... piddly things, but I much prefer my own, lol.
!
Is there a way to upload a custom icon here?
Even if I have to edit somewhere in the profile so that my "logged in" icon is the same as the selection page?!
Much thanks!
-
@xr3y6rs Hi, use this option:
Or even better - enable Vivaldi Sync to have the icon sync from your community avatar.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
-
Hrmmm, I cannot find that screen.
Perhaps because I'm using Linux and a snapshot?
This is what I get after clicking 'edit' from the drop down menu in the profile selection screen:
I can select the generic avatar or a stock one but not add.
@Pathduck said in Edit Profile Icon to match account:
Or even better - enable Vivaldi Sync to have the icon sync from your community avatar.
@xr3y6rs said:
I was surprised to find it does not pickup my custom icon from my profile, but more so that I also can't upload one.
-
@xr3y6rs I kind of thought it would be apparent from the screenshot, but you need to click the profile icon top right, then the profile name.
The "Manage Profiles" UI is not actually Vivaldi but Chromium base, so more limited.
I was surprised to find it does not pickup my custom icon from my profile, but more so that I also can't upload one.
Did you actually sign in to Vivaldi Sync first? Vivaldi does not sign you in to Sync just because you sign in to the forum/mail. Check your Settings > Sync. Are you signed in and do you see the profile icon?
Vivaldi is not Chrome