Recently, I set up a new profile on Vivalid for my wife and set "manage profiles" to show on startup.

I was surprised to find it does not pickup my custom icon from my profile, but more so that I also can't upload one.

The 'edit' options are "rename" (which I changed from 'person 1) and select an icon from the generic ones available - eww..

I know... piddly things, but I much prefer my own, lol.

!

Is there a way to upload a custom icon here?



Even if I have to edit somewhere in the profile so that my "logged in" icon is the same as the selection page?!

Much thanks!