Remove white squares after ads are blocked
-
After ads are blocked sometimes a white space remains. I can remove these in uBlock on desktop by using 'block element'. How can I do this on the Vivaldi Android Browser?
-
Hi,
AFAIK not actually possible.
There's a FR IIRC requesting that.
You can check it out here
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
-
What's the point of an adblocker when all it does is paint the ads white?
-
Doesn't do that, but the iframe gets the background or coded colour if any, AFAIR.
Does this happen on Dark backgrounds?
Screenshots?
Any website to check here?
Yo can try Private DNS also.
-
@Zalex108
Better a built in doh then, but that doesn't solve the white spot problem.
But it can create new ones
The screenshot below shows an example of a conflict between nextdns-io settings and apkmirror:
@Onweerwolf
IMHO,
better white spots instead of advertising than advertising without white spots.
-
Ah,
Ok.
Yes,
Better the lost space than an ad.
The sites I visit doesn't have that.
Here, ApKMirror does the same:
Empty ad space
Block or pass
Depending on the Lists.
On Stable had to block just Trackers, on Snap Ad and Trackers block level works fine.
Full Block on Stable
Full Block on Snap
Those use different accounts and different lists.
But the space is lost on both.
I have pending to check with AdBlock extension to create some rules, buy AFAIR, even doing that, some teules are not working on Vivaldi yet.
-
Meh, white painted ads are just slightly better than the actual ads. My problem with ads is them taking up space. In this instance they are inbetween every 4 lines of topic titles on a forum which is terrible in my opinion.
Is there an Adroid browser that can fix this like uBlock can?
-
Okay, I found out that it works great with old Firefox.
Step up your game, Vivaldi!
-
Hi,
Still no screenshots about your specific websites.
And Title Topics?
Where?
FF works well enough for some things
You can provide the mentioned info if interested on run Vivaldi
-
mib2berlin
Hi @Zalex108 , I guess @Onweerwolf meant beautifying .
Firefox and now Edge support extensions, install uBlock and you are fine.
Vivaldi shows rectangles or blank space, other browser remove it.
This will never be a reason to change a browser for me, I read the text and don't care about blank spaces.
But as Edge now start to support extensions other Chromium browser will follow and this is maybe a reason to change browsers on Android/iOS.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Remove white squares after ads are blocked:
Hi @Zalex108 , I guess @Onweerwolf meant beautifying .
I guess, but is also related to the Lists used.
On 2 different Mobile profiles I saw different behaviour on some pages regarding ads.
This was related to the Lists applied, so aside the specific cosmeting filtering that V seems to not currently support, the lists also determine those behaviours.
-
@Onweerwolf said in Remove white squares after ads are blocked:
Is there an Adroid browser that can fix this like uBlock can?
Chrome-based browsers: Kiwi, Lemur, Mask...
Also modern Firefox (nightly version?) and fork Iveraven.
All of them support installing extensions, including uBlock. I don't know what the current state of extension support is for the release versions of FF, the nightly ones have long supported, and the Iceraven fork supports, including manual install/update, from xpi-files.
Also chrome-based browser Cromite has support for scripting and cosmetic blocking. But it is more difficult to customize there: there is no support for extensions, no uBO interface, no logger etc
Cromite screenshot:
-
@Zalex108 said in Remove white squares after ads are blocked:
Hi,
Still no screenshots about your specific websites.
And Title Topics?
Where?
FF works well enough for some things
You can provide the mentioned info if interested on run Vivaldi
Not sure why it matters? If i understand correctly this is a Vivaldi issue not a specific website issue. Unless you have a workaround that may or may not work on some website?
-
@mib2berlin said in Remove white squares after ads are blocked:
Hi @Zalex108 , I guess @Onweerwolf meant beautifying .
Firefox and now Edge support extensions, install uBlock and you are fine.
Vivaldi shows rectangles or blank space, other browser remove it.
This will never be a reason to change a browser for me, I read the text and don't care about blank spaces.
But as Edge now start to support extensions other Chromium browser will follow and this is maybe a reason to change browsers on Android/iOS.
Cheers, mib
For me, it's a reason to change partly. I've made a shortcut to the website that I visit often (a forum) that has this issue and have it now open with FF by default. Will do the same with others and keep Vivaldi as default browser. For now.
But really, this is a glaring lack of functionality. Fighting ads should be top priority.
-
@Zalex108 said in Remove white squares after ads are blocked:
@mib2berlin said in Remove white squares after ads are blocked:
Hi @Zalex108 , I guess @Onweerwolf meant beautifying .
I guess, but is also related to the Lists used.
On 2 different Mobile profiles I saw different behaviour on some pages regarding ads.
This was related to the Lists applied, so aside the specific cosmeting filtering that V seems to not currently support, the lists also determine those behaviours.
What is "The List"?
-
-
Just tried adding
https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/easylistdutch-minified.txt
+
https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/chromium/filters/8.txt
But still appear some empty spots.
Dedicated Extensions to block ads does better job sure.
-
barbudo2005
Even uBO is aware of the issue:
-
Onweerwolf
@Zalex108 said in Remove white squares after ads are blocked:
Just tried adding
https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/easylistdutch-minified.txt
+
https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/chromium/filters/8.txt
But still appear some empty spots.
Dedicated Extensions to block ads does better job sure.
I added these and that did actually work for 90%
The big squares are now reduced to small white lines. When the page is opened you normally see the white lines and then these load into ads which get blocked and painted white, now the white lines stay white lines and don't load into anything. Not as good as the uBlock element blocking function but definitely workable.
-
Good!
Here you can find more lists to add
-