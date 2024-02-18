Thank you, Vivaldi Social admin
S_Paternotte Translator
There is a lot of talk about a lot of spam going on at Mastodon.
Apparently someone is doing a wonderful job, as I haven't seen any of it.
Thank you very much, admin.
edwardp Ambassador
This article was posted on Mastodon:
Discord took no action against server that coordinated costly Mastodon spam attacks
"According to reports on Mastodon, this fully automated attack was sparked by a conflict between teenagers on two different Japanese language Discord servers."