Solved recent issues with the chrome webstore
hi, since google put forth updates regarding the web store, i can't anymore add extensions to my vivaldi instance. what am i missing here?
@urfausto Yes, and now it works?
What is your OS?
If you're on Win7 or Win8 you're out of luck, no longer supported by any Chromium browser, and the Chrome Store blocks old versions from installing extensions.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
@urfausto Update your browser?
@Pathduck i have downloaded and installed the latest vivaldi (standalone) installation pack...
@urfausto any extension which could cause that?
eg an user agent changer or other privacy extensions?
did you test on guest/private windows?
Have you changed the brand to vivaldi?
I see there is a "rollback to old version", even if never had issues with new chrome store interface even what it was on beta..
i am with windows 7
man am i fckd... would like not to change my notebook now...
@urfausto said in recent issues with the chrome webstore:
would like not to change my notebook now...
Hi,
No need for that.
You can either go for Linux or if you want to stay on Win, I recommend (or at least have a look) at WindowsXLite.com or similar light resources versions.
I've deployed that W11 22H2/H3 from Dual Core T5K with 2/4/8Gb up to I5 2/5K with 6/8Gb
It runs very well, more on the modern ones, off course.
The extra recommendations is to use a SSD and lightweight software alternatives when feasible.
amazing! thanks for sharing this.
i have only 4gb of ram and i should change it to 8gb but the problem is that there are no 4gb rams made for this notebook at all.
amazing! thanks for sharing this.
i have only 4gb of ram and i should change it to 8gb but the problem is that there are no 4gb rams made for this notebook at all.
Don't know whether because old or soldered on the MB.
But that windows should run fine enough.
There are some people desoldering/soldering new RAM modules for those kinds of set-ups also.
it's not the problem that it's soldered. you can take them out and switch and change but there are no compatible rams which account for more than 2gb (2 slots) on the market and i suppose none were ever been made since this is a very old notebook now.
Oh,
Ok.
So lightweight OS and Soft is the solution.