Fix for a common crash, plus Mail search fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3271.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes a fix for a crash a number of you were hitting and further improves the mail search and filters.
DoctorG Ambassador
Aaron Translator
Friday surprise
5th macOS menus still there
Same behavior as described in VB-104071.
Remove
User Data, Log in to existing sync account, let it sync. Play around. Works.
This time I did not create further profiles (
Profile 1..) other than this
Default"! Under these circumstances quitting and re-launching Vivaldi worked.
But as soon as I added&synced a second profile, once quitted completely (all instances/profiles)[^1], re-launch process hangs as described in bug report.
No crashdump produced.Some appeared rather surprisingly; sent as addendum to VB-104071.
ETA: Removing
%localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 1, for hat it's worth, does not re-enable successfully launching Vivaldi.
ETA2: Additionally erasing prominent occurrences of / references to
Profile 1from
Local State-JSON makes Vivaldi start the default profile successfully again.
ETA3: Again adding a second Profile, this time not logging in to any Vivaldi sync account there, leads to the same result: After exiting Vivaldi completely, it does not start up anymore (ends up hanging with two sub processes as described).
__
[^1]: closing second profile ("Profile 1") and re-opening a window with it continued to work, as long as Vivaldi was noch quit completely.
happy that [Periodic reload] Indicator is not shown (VB-103730) is finally smashed
notice that the error still occurs
Win10 22H2
Vivaldi 6.7
@Ruarí: I didn't exercise a full triage, but downgrading to 6.6.3256.4 makes the workflow work again.
I might note, that this version shows the Profile Picker on startup, which the newer snapshots do not.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@xaxa said in Fix for a common crash, plus Mail search fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3271.4:
downgrading to 6.6.3256.4 makes the workflow work again.
That snapshot version was based on Chromium 120, and was the last before the update to Chromium 122 (and reverting an installation and profile to on older chromium version is likely to cause problems).
@yngve: But it fixes the problem here, though!
The problem seems to be multiple profiles. (And Chromium Profile chooser?)
yngve Vivaldi Team
@xaxa if you put "fixes" in quotes, yes
@yngve: Right.
[See VB-104071 for updates on report.]
@derday: For me, it works as long as the tab is not in focus. When you make it the active tab, it doesn't show the timer indicator.
There is something seriously wrong with muting tabs for the past 2-3 snapshots. Not easy to explain without knowing the internals, but it seems like some tabs (1) output sound through different tabs' (2) output, which results in muting (1) doing nothing and muting (2) muting sound for both (or multiple) tabs. Reloading tabs does not seem to fix it USUALLY (I've seen it fix it though), closing a tab and reopening it tends to, however.
Try playing multiple youtube videos in different tabs and play around with muting them.
crazy, works at my testprofile but not at my main I have to look
@derDay I know what it is and I've reported it already; it has to do with the progress indicator you use. Right know it only works with the progress bar. If you're using the favicon progress or favicon spinner indicators, you won't see it.
-
great, thanks for pointing it out!
@toruvinn maybe related to https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/732803
reported under VB-104002