Same behavior as described in VB-104071.

Remove User Data , Log in to existing sync account, let it sync. Play around. Works.

This time I did not create further profiles ( Profile 1 ..) other than this Default "! Under these circumstances quitting and re-launching Vivaldi worked.

But as soon as I added&synced a second profile, once quitted completely (all instances/profiles)[^1], re-launch process hangs as described in bug report. No crashdump produced. Some appeared rather surprisingly; sent as addendum to VB-104071.

ETA: Removing %localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 1 , for hat it's worth, does not re-enable successfully launching Vivaldi.

ETA2: Additionally erasing prominent occurrences of / references to Profile 1 from Local State -JSON makes Vivaldi start the default profile successfully again.

ETA3: Again adding a second Profile, this time not logging in to any Vivaldi sync account there, leads to the same result: After exiting Vivaldi completely, it does not start up anymore (ends up hanging with two sub processes as described).

[^1]: closing second profile ("Profile 1") and re-opening a window with it continued to work, as long as Vivaldi was noch quit completely.