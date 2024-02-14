Will you be ours? – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3269.3
A bonus snapshot for Valentine’s day, since we love all you snapshot users!
Click here to see the full blog post
DoctorG Ambassador
Strange bug on macOS, the menubar has nothing but the Apple menu, nothing to the right of it
@chas4: Hmm…
@chas4: That is weird. That must have broken very recently. Not sure how this one was missed by me. I will pull the macOS version while I look further.
Oh, what a lovely snapshot!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@chas4: Ok it is only broken for people with custom menus. There was already a fix on our main branch but that was after this build was created.
I will leave the macOS builds disabled for now.
@chas4: Here is the link to downgrade
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/Vivaldi.6.6.3268.3.universal.dmg
I was just coming to report the macOS menu issue, glad to see that it has already been discovered!
I get a crash on Linux with this build when coming out of full screen video on YouTube. Anyone else?
Is it just me or the progress bar for Period Reload stopped showing since snapshot 3250.4? Or maybe since 3238.3, I'm not sure.
Very lovely Menu Icon!
(Just seen it on a Clean Profile + Clean Menu)
(Easter egg)
@Ruarí I don't have a custom menu tho
@Chas4 There is some customisation there. Let's see on the next snapshot
P.S. Thanks for the rapid feedback. I was able to pull the snapshot within 12 mins on mac because you reported so fast.
@Erebos
I asked the same and this bug is already known
I love you too! And it's also the Winemakes' day in Bulgaria, so go for both!
@derday: Thank you!
TonyVivTeam