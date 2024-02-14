For the last several versions, Vivaldi hasn't worked well on my laptop running Win 10 Pro. Windows version is 22H2. Vivaldi version is 6.5.3206.61.

This happens with nearly every launch: The program announces "Please wait for Vivaldi to close." This happens even if Vivaldi hasn't run for several hours. I have to click Force Stop to get the program to run.

There are four extensions currently enabled:

AdBlock Plus, MalwareBytes Browser Guard v.2.6.21, Password Manager "SafeInCloud" v.24.10, Social Fixer for Facebook v.31.1.0

The problem I'm describing here occurs even with all extensions disabled. It also happens when I use a new profile.

Double-clicking the Vivaldi icon on the desktop often fails to launch the program. I can usually run it from the command line after first using a task management program to disable all existing Vivaldi processes.

There are invariably at least two Vivaldi processes that continue running after the program is closed.

One apparent consequence: Programs that launch my system's default browser (which is Vivaldi) cannot do it. For example—a program whose help menu takes you online for its documentation. When I click Help within the app, nothing happens. I have to launch Vivaldi manually, then navigate to the company's web site and get to the online help that way.

This problem began several versions ago and has not improved over several months. How can it be fixed?