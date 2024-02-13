Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy becomes reality
Astronomers Discover New ‘Celestial Autobahn’ in Solar System
An international team of astronomers from Serbia and the United States has discovered a new superhighway network to travel through our Solar System much faster than was previously possible.
The newly-discovered routes can drive comets and asteroids near Jupiter to Neptune’s distance in under a decade and to 100 AU (astronomical units) in less than a century.
They could be used to send spacecraft to the far reaches of our planetary system relatively fast, and to monitor and understand near-Earth objects that might collide with our planet.
Dr. Nataša Todorović of Belgrade Astronomical Observatory and colleagues observed the dynamical structure of these routes, forming a connected series of arches inside what’s known as space manifolds that extend from the asteroid belt to Uranus and beyond.
This ‘celestial autobahn’ acts over several decades, as opposed to the hundreds of thousands or millions of years that usually characterize Solar System dynamics.
Full article https://www.sci.news/astronomy/celestial-autobahn-solar-system-09137.html
Resource paper https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abd1313