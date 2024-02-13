Minor Chromium update – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3268.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
For this snapshot we give you a minor chromium bump and a handful of fixes.
DoctorG Ambassador
Michael_from_Germany
Aaron Translator
ed38eed35e544c30ce8b5803fd1ef9848f0f3a7aa20c5ffd988e63b2ae35d645b507bf528bb4a41bc1d75868d1d83fb353e3a98a99eae189bf3153799329574a
Okay, I seem to have found the cause to the issue quoted.
When using the startup paramter
--process-per-site, you lose the ability to individually mute tabs belonging to the same website. Like described below.
Can someone confirm, by starting vivaldi with this parameter?!
@sid6dot7 said in Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3265.3:
Can someone confirm that tab muting is broken? (Windows 10 x64)
Muting seems to be per website atm, not per tab. Having 2 (or more) different tabs from the same website open and muting one tab, mutes also the other one (like different channels on twitch.tv or videos from youtube).
Also, the mute buttons on the other tabs are missing.
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
@sid6dot7 said in Minor Chromium update – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3268.3:
When using the startup paramter --process-per-site,
Hi,
I use this switch.
I'll check it.
zikkeratak
DoctorG Ambassador
@Aaron said in Minor Chromium update – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3268.3:
Bit locker code?
Aaron Translator
$ sha512sum .cache/yay/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot-6.6.3268.3-1.x86_64.rpm
Since the arch linux repo hasn't been updated yet, I have to do it manually...
When selecting text at the top of a page; near the tab bar, an popup thumbnail appears.
Windows 10 22H2
Not on stable.
Can anyone confirm?
-
On macos, windows never stay the same size as last time after restart. The New Tab class extension does not display properly when vivaldi starts. These two issues have been going on for quite some time.
@sid6dot7 reported as VB-104002