Would it be possible to have Vivaldi's Mail integrate directly with Proton Mail instead of requiring the use of something like Proton Bridge? Not only is the latter locked to paid accounts (unless you go through the trouble of compiling a custom version that gets around that), but you still have to run a separate bridge process, so it isn't as seamless as it could be. Given that the focus on privacy is a core value of both Proton and Vivaldi, it would be nice if a privacy focused option was more seamless.

Integrations with Proton's contact system and other parts of their suite would also be nice.