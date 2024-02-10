Blue Lagoon hotel review (end of)
greybeard Ambassador
This is not quite what I recall seeing on my TV's YT channel but I thought some of you may be interested. <strikethrough>The review was of no interest</strikethrough> but the author was awakened at 06:00 to an alarm for the volcano
DoctorG Ambassador
@greybeard Huh!
Seeing such makes fear, really.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
greybeard Ambassador
@marialeal My feelings exactly.
DoctorG Ambassador
Poor @isak, our Vivaldi Team member and Systemadministrator in Iceland, i remember he lives in the region.
Well, it's dramatic - but let's remember that without volcanic activity there would be no Iceland.
And if it stopped, Iceland would disappear below the waves - in some millions of years