CRIPTOS MOEDAS
-
Genesis170169 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Genesis170169 This will never happen.
-
@Genesis170169, I add also this history.
Brave use crypto to create incommings, but this has a price, which it has shown in the past. Despite that Brave no longer does it so shamelessly, it still allows trackers from certain crypto companies and also other investors, including Facebook, to pass through. Which obviously undermines trust in this browser and its supposed privacy. Who once lies...