Calendar doesn't sync open, existing tasks for Google Calendar
I've picked up an issue where the Calendar doesn't sync existing, open tasks from my Google Calendar. Existing (past) completed tasks sync just fine, so does newly created tasks, it's really just incomplete existing tasks - both once-off and recurring - that refuses to sync.
Has anyone found a work-around for this issue? I currently have hundreds of existing tasks that I'd hate to have to recreate.
Kind regards,
Grav
@Gravaviel Which Vivaldi version (see Help → About).
Which Operating System version?
Hi @DoctorG ,
I'm currently on:
6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@Gravaviel I can see adding task in Vivaldi Tasks in Google Calendar's task list and changes on Google Cal appear in Vivaldi.
Maximum delay for Tasks sync is 3 Minutes.
Thanks,
That's not my issue though - adding new tasks in another platform syncs to Vivaldi, and yes, changes in Vivaldi sync through to other platforms, but pre-existing tasks not marked as completed don't sync to Vivaldi, though other platforms don't have this issue.
To clarify my original post: existing = pre-existing (if that makes more sense).
Kind regards,
Gravaviel
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gravaviel pre-existing, open tasks in Vivaldi Tasks from a few years ago synced, i tested that a few minutes in Google Calendar webpage.
@Gravaviel Pre-existing very old not finished Google Tasks are synced immediately to Vivaldi if you open Vivaldi Task panel and switch from Vivaldi Task panel to an other and back to Task panel.
If you do not switch between panels, it Vivaldi waits 5 minutes to sync from Google into Vivaldi Tasks.
DoctorG Ambassador
Tested now with 2 different longterm Google accounts from 2012 and Vivaldi 6.5.3206.59 Win 11; older Tasks synced into Vivaldi after 2 minutes.