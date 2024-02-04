Bug? musescore.com pages don't load in Vivaldi stable
I have just noticed that all pages of musescore.com do not load in Vivaldi stable 6.5.3206.59. Example page: https://musescore.com/user/1234691/scores/1137111
In Vivaldi snapshot 6.6.3256.4 the pages load perfectly, also in Opera and Firefox.
@Dancer18 Hi, loads perfectly fine here, in both 6.5 Stable and 6.6. Snapshot.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Thanks, it works in the guest profile, but not in the main profile with extensions and scripts disabled. In the snapshot I have the same extensions and scripts enabled, but it still works there.
@Dancer18 After you disable all extensions, close all relevant tabs, clear cache+cookies and restart the browser.
and scripts
What do you mean by "scripts"?
UI mods?
UI mods shouldn't affect how web pages render, but a good idea to disable them in any case.
Did you try in a clean profile?
It works for everyone else, so you need to keep investigating the issue and not just wait for input from others.
@Pathduck I use some user scripts and css modifications that I deactivated. In a new profile all is working fine (in snapshot as well).
Unfortunately in the default profile disabled extensions and disabling the *.js and *.css files doesn't fix it. Even not after clearing cache +cookies and restart.
When loading that musescore.com page it is loading only half and the fan starts working hard.
Before build up a new default profile I'll wait for next browser updates and use snapshot meanwhile as that is working fine without problems.
When 6.6 is released, I would then expect to be fixed.
@Dancer18 UI mods shouldn't really affect page rendering.
Did you try in a clean profile? You can just create a new profile, no need to reset your current profile for testing.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Please make a screenshot of the "loading only half" thing, difficult to understand.
If the fans spin up, i.e. something is using a lot of GPU/GPU processing. Possibly try to disable HW acceleration (also part of the steps you need to do) just for a test.
Try also opening Developer Tools (F12), go to Network tab, reload the page with Ctrl+F5 and see if you get any red failing requests. Make a screenshot.
When 6.6 is released, I would then expect to be fixed.
Don't bet on it. My guess this is not related to Vivaldi version but something in your profile. So no amount of updates will fix it.
Only reason it works in Snapshot is its probably a clean/cleaner profile.
Are you using any experimental flags? Check
vivaldi://flags
What about the adblocker, have you disabled that?
@Pathduck said in Bug? musescore.com pages don't load in Vivaldi stable:
Did you try in a clean profile? You can just create a new profile, no need to reset your current profile for testing.
Yes, I did. There it is working as it should.
Please make a screenshot of the "loading only half" thing, difficult to understand.
This is half loaded ( and the second screenshot is fully loaded):
If the fans spin up, i.e. something is using a lot of GPU/GPU processing. Possibly try to disable HW acceleration (also part of the steps you need to do) just for a test.
I unchecked the option, without any effect
Try also opening Developer Tools (F12), go to Network tab, reload the page with Ctrl+F5 and see if you get any red failing requests. Make a screenshot.
I did so. However, suddenly it starts loading fully without fan noises. I made a system restart before. And maybe the 3
vivaldi://flagsI disabled or set to default before needed a system restart. Is that so?
Are you using any experimental flags? Check
vivaldi://flags
What about the adblocker, have you disabled that?
vivaldi://flagssee above. Vivaldi adblocker is disabled, uBlock Origin enabled.
So because it is working now the only real changing a made with the flags where only browser restart didn't fix it.
@Dancer18 said in Bug? musescore.com pages don't load in Vivaldi stable:
Yes, I did. There it is working as it should.
Ok good, then you know it's something in your current profile.
This is half loaded ( and the second screenshot is fully loaded):
OK looks like it fails to load some resources, which should be seen in Dev.tools Network tab. Like Javascript is disabled.
I unchecked the option, without any effect
Did you also restart the browser after disabling HW accel? It's required.
I made a system restart before. And maybe the 3 vivaldi://flags I disabled or set to default before needed a system restart. Is that so?
Changing flags always needs a browser restart. But a system reboot is unnecessary in most cases.
So because it is working now the only real changing a made with the flags where only browser restart didn't fix it.
Which flags were changed, and why had you changed them?
@Pathduck said in Bug? musescore.com pages don't load in Vivaldi stable:
Which flags were changed, and why had you changed them?
Difficult to find all 3 flags afterwards. One of them was
WebTransport Developer Mode.
As there are no flags enabled customly in snapshot, I just changed those 3 flags...
-
@Dancer18 If it works now with flags disabled, I guess it was one of those flags you had set.
Then again, flags are global for all profiles, so strange it worked in a clean profile... not sure if Guest profiles also inherit flags.
@Pathduck Thank you in any case for your help!!!