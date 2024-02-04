@Dancer18 UI mods shouldn't really affect page rendering.

Did you try in a clean profile? You can just create a new profile, no need to reset your current profile for testing.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/

Please make a screenshot of the "loading only half" thing, difficult to understand.

If the fans spin up, i.e. something is using a lot of GPU/GPU processing. Possibly try to disable HW acceleration (also part of the steps you need to do) just for a test.

Try also opening Developer Tools (F12), go to Network tab, reload the page with Ctrl+F5 and see if you get any red failing requests. Make a screenshot.

When 6.6 is released, I would then expect to be fixed.

Don't bet on it. My guess this is not related to Vivaldi version but something in your profile. So no amount of updates will fix it.

Only reason it works in Snapshot is its probably a clean/cleaner profile.