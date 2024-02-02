They added this feature a couple versions back. Choosing desktop mode for one tab automatically adds that domain to a list to always use desktop mode.

I don't want this. I never want this. This changes the mode of TABS I ALREADY HAVE OPEN from that domain and forces them to reload, losing reading progress, form/text input, etc.

Can we PLEASE have a setting to just disable this behavior completely? It completely breaks the way I use the mobile web and my use of Vivaldi has dropped by 90% since it was introduced.