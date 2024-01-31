Geolocation not working on Android
I can't get my location on Vivaldi android for some reason.
I've quadruple checked in settings that Vivaldi has permission to access my precise location, and inside Vivaldi I checked that the website I'm using ... for example adsbexchange.com ... has permission as well.
I've reset these settings multiple times, refreshed the gps location on the website, and restarted the whole device: still no location marker, and no error to explain it.
Chrome, Samsung Internet, and Firefox all show the location marker correctly. Opera however seems to have the same problem as Vivaldi - but Vivaldi desktop is OK with using my windows default location.
I understand from searching there is some sort of issue for Vivaldi accessing secure geolocation providers - is there a manual workaround for Android?
mib2berlin
@HermitUnderrock
Hi I test this in a clean profile and get a confirmation dialogue, then a application one.
After confirm both I get the correct position in the map.
The Vivaldi ad blocker is enabled.
Check the permission of the page with the icon next to the shield icon.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.82 Stable
Cheers, mib
Yes that's exactly how it went and I allowed both. But still no location dot shows. I've checked both site and app settings are on ... in fact I've reset them several times because, yk - try turning it off and on again, right? ¯_(ツ)_/¯
It affects all map sites - google maps (website, via Vivaldi) shown here also - eventually gives up showing a (?).
Also note - in my device location access history, there is no record of Vivaldi using location access.
mib2berlin
@HermitUnderrock
Hm, are you running Vivaldi in a secure install?
I remember Samsung have such a feature.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
To be honest I am out of ideas:
Mm yeah in Samsung you can install to a secure folder ... but no I haven't done that, it's a standard install.
It's Vivaldi (android) 6.5.3217.82, on a Samsung Galaxy A05s with Android 13.
Noting that I have Vivaldi on a desktop as well, and location is working fine there.
@HermitUnderrock Guessing, if you haven't already...Try setting Vivaldi to "Ask Every Time" in Android settings permission. Then when you're using Vivaldi and the request comes up set it to "Allow". This has solved a few permission problems I've had with other apps
OK, I'll try that and see how it goes 🫠
Hi,
It works fine too on
Samsung A13 | A13 OneUI 5.1