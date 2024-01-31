I can't get my location on Vivaldi android for some reason.

I've quadruple checked in settings that Vivaldi has permission to access my precise location, and inside Vivaldi I checked that the website I'm using ... for example adsbexchange.com ... has permission as well.

I've reset these settings multiple times, refreshed the gps location on the website, and restarted the whole device: still no location marker, and no error to explain it.

Chrome, Samsung Internet, and Firefox all show the location marker correctly. Opera however seems to have the same problem as Vivaldi - but Vivaldi desktop is OK with using my windows default location.

I understand from searching there is some sort of issue for Vivaldi accessing secure geolocation providers - is there a manual workaround for Android?